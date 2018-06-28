CPD to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoints

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department will increase enforcement efforts to remove impaired drivers from roadways September 19 to September 25, 2011. The Columbia Police Department received a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation's Highway Safety Division for participation in You Drink & Drive, You Lose. The campaign hopes to stop people from driving while intoxicated. A portion of the increased focus on impaired driving during these dates will include at least one sobriety checkpoint in Columbia and as well as increased saturation patrols. Motorists encountering sobriety checkpoint should expect minimal delays.

Impaired driving contributes to more than 30 percent of Missouri traffic fatalities. In 2010, 203 people were killed and 3,700 people were injured in crashes involving impaired drivers. Missouri has a Zero Tolerance law. This means that if you are under 21, your license will be suspended if you're caught driving with even a trace of alcohol in your body. If you cause a fatal crash while intoxicated, you could also be charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony punishable by up to 7 years in prison, a $5,000 fine or both. Your license can be suspended for 90 days on your first arrest for driving while intoxicated. Your second offense results in a year-long revocation of your license, a fine of up to $1,000, and up to one year in jail. Any person guilty of a second or subsequent alcohol-related traffic offense will be required to have an ignition interlock device installed on their vehicle before driving again.

"There's never a reason for driving while intoxicated," DWI enforcement unit officer Nathan Turner said. "Impaired driving is a preventable crime, and the Columbia Police Department will continue to have a zero-tolerance approach to those who choose to drink and drive on Columbia's roadways."