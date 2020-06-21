CPD: Two teens shot in south Columbia Saturday morning
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.
According to a press release, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of Scott Boulevard around 1:45 a.m.
Officers located two male teenagers, ages 13 and 16, with gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to a local hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
CPD said there is no suspect information available at this time.
[There are no further details at this time. KOMU 8 news will continue to update it as more information is made available.]
