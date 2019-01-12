CPD warns of another scam involving IRS, Ameren

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said Tuesday it has received reports of another scam involving the IRS and Ameren Missouri.

Columbia Police Sgt. Robert Dochler said CPD has received reports of scammers calling customers and demanding immediate payment to make the problem go away.

In the IRS scam, Dochler said, an alleged IRS Chief Investigator called a person, saying they had outstanding warrants for illegally sending money overseas. The scammer threatened the person with arrest if they didn't send cash right away.

With the Ameren Missouri scam, Dochler said, a scammer called customers saying their accounts were delinquent and subject to disconnection. The scammer told the customer to buy a prepaid money card.

Dochler said an Ameren representative said the company only sends disconnection notices by mail on official letterhead. They will never call or come to your door.

Dochler offered a few tips, advising people never to send cash or money orders or personal information to unfamiliar companies or people. He also said if you call the number that called you and a recording picks up that is not the same name of the company, it's a scam. Dochler said always make a call to verify the information.

If you have information about, or want to report a fraud, report it to your local law enforcement agency.