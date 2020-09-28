CPS 14-day case rate number drops

5 days 12 hours 29 minutes ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 Tuesday, September 22, 2020 8:34:00 PM CDT September 22, 2020 in News
By: Zoie Henry, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools district tracker reported Monday that the 14-day case rate per 10,000 for the CPS district was 49.2.

This number is just under the threshold CPS set as a one of the factors to determine when students return to a hybrid in-person model. CPS said in order for a return plan to be considered, the case rate must be between 10 and 49 positive cases.

Although case numbers are dropping, a new concern arises with whether there will be enough CPS faculty in order to phase in a hybrid plan.

Columbia Teachers Union President Kathy Steinhoff said teachers learned a lot after starting the year off virtually.

“If we go to hybrid, that does not shift everybody away from virtual. Hybrid will continue to still have people learning virtually just different groups at a time," Steinhoff said. "There are more demands put on virtual learning than we thought, and it’s going to be really hard to conduct hybrid.

I know that our teachers are very concerned about the feasibility of instruction when it comes to hybrid, mainly because there’s a lot more to the communication and to the individual assistance with kids virtually, than we originally thought.”   

If CPS decides to move forward with a hybrid transition, there will be a four phase re-entering plan implemented. 

Stage one will begin with moving students in lower level grades, pre-K to first grade. Stage two will involve moving students in second and third grades. Stage three will transition fourth and fifth grade students. And finally, middle and high school students will be the last to move back into the buildings.

While some may be concerned about there being enough faculty, some parents are excited about the possibility of students returning to the school building.

CPS mom of three Angela Boster said her kids are ready to get back to school.

"They’re not learning at home very well. Internet’s been spotty. When you have multiple people working at home and online school at home, it eats up the internet speed," Boster said. "Everything’s kind of delayed, sometimes one can hear something really well, another kid can’t. So, they lose focus because of it, frustrated. They get stuck in their rooms cause that’s where their desks are. So then they’re in their rooms all day long.”

The CPS board will meet next on Thursday, when they will also address the Rock Bridge football field namesake.

More News

Grid
List

First Lady Teresa Parson to end quarantine
First Lady Teresa Parson to end quarantine
JEFFERSON CITY - It came out late Friday that the First Lady of Missouri’s isolation period will end Monday. ... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 6:11:00 AM CDT September 28, 2020 in Continuous News

Here's what you need to know this morning: Monday, Sept. 28
Here's what you need to know this morning: Monday, Sept. 28
Columbia business sees financial relief thanks to MU football game Fans mean just as much to Columbia businesses... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 5:07:00 AM CDT September 28, 2020 in Top Stories

EmVP: Glasgow community honors Negro Leagues legend
EmVP: Glasgow community honors Negro Leagues legend
GLASGOW - Part of our nation's pastime, can present a problem when it comes to some of the greatest players... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, September 27 2020 Sep 27, 2020 Sunday, September 27, 2020 11:30:00 PM CDT September 27, 2020 in News

Mid-Missouri locals bike 200 miles for multiple sclerosis
Mid-Missouri locals bike 200 miles for multiple sclerosis
MEXICO - Two mid-Missouri locals rode 200 miles to spread awareness for Multiple Sclerosis and to help Bike MS of... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, September 27 2020 Sep 27, 2020 Sunday, September 27, 2020 9:30:00 PM CDT September 27, 2020 in News

Columbia business sees financial relief thanks to MU football game
Columbia business sees financial relief thanks to MU football game
COLUMBIA - Fans mean just as much to Columbia businesses as they do to the MU football team. Philip... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, September 27 2020 Sep 27, 2020 Sunday, September 27, 2020 6:39:00 PM CDT September 27, 2020 in News

NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017
NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017
(AP) - President Donald Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, according to a... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, September 27 2020 Sep 27, 2020 Sunday, September 27, 2020 5:02:00 PM CDT September 27, 2020 in News

Three rescued from stranded boat on Osage River
Three rescued from stranded boat on Osage River
OSAGE BEACH - Jefferson City Fire Department rescued three individuals stuck on a boat in Osage River Saturday afternoon. ... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, September 27 2020 Sep 27, 2020 Sunday, September 27, 2020 2:53:00 PM CDT September 27, 2020 in News

Judge will rule on TikTok ban Sunday night
Judge will rule on TikTok ban Sunday night
(CNN) - A federal judge plans to rule tonight on whether downloads of TikTok may be banned in the United... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, September 27 2020 Sep 27, 2020 Sunday, September 27, 2020 12:35:24 PM CDT September 27, 2020 in News

Mizzou can't stop the Tide in football season opener
Mizzou can't stop the Tide in football season opener
COLUMBIA - In the first game of the 2020 football season, the Missouri Tigers went up against powerhouse #2 Alabama... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, September 27 2020 Sep 27, 2020 Sunday, September 27, 2020 12:34:00 PM CDT September 27, 2020 in Sports

Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: 1,392 new cases in Missouri
Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: 1,392 new cases in Missouri
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, September 27 2020 Sep 27, 2020 Sunday, September 27, 2020 12:12:00 PM CDT September 27, 2020 in Top Stories

State Capitol dome to be lit red for National Fire Prevention Week
State Capitol dome to be lit red for National Fire Prevention Week
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome and the Missouri Governor's Mansion to shine red... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, September 27 2020 Sep 27, 2020 Sunday, September 27, 2020 11:15:00 AM CDT September 27, 2020 in Top Stories

Protesters return to Ferguson to speak out against decision in Breonna Taylor case
Protesters return to Ferguson to speak out against decision in Breonna Taylor case
FERGUSON - A huge crowd of protesters packed Canfield Drive in Ferguson Saturday afternoon. It wasn't... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, September 27 2020 Sep 27, 2020 Sunday, September 27, 2020 11:04:59 AM CDT September 27, 2020 in News

Arkansas man finds 9-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park
Arkansas man finds 9-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park
(CNN) - Persistence pays. Kevin Kinard was visiting Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park when he discovered a 9.07 carat... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, September 27 2020 Sep 27, 2020 Sunday, September 27, 2020 9:49:34 AM CDT September 27, 2020 in News

MU game day creates social distancing frustration for fans
MU game day creates social distancing frustration for fans
COLUMBIA – Mizzou's football fans are reconciling their team spirit with a global pandemic. The Tigers met Alabama at... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 26 2020 Sep 26, 2020 Saturday, September 26, 2020 7:57:00 PM CDT September 26, 2020 in News

'Jailed' candidates raise money for youth activities
'Jailed' candidates raise money for youth activities
HALLSVILLE – With the 2020 election fast approaching, a few Missouri politicians tried to sell themselves, from a cell. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 26 2020 Sep 26, 2020 Saturday, September 26, 2020 4:59:00 PM CDT September 26, 2020 in News

Trump selects Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court
Trump selects Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump on Saturday said he is nominating Amy Coney Barrett , a conservative federal appeals court... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 26 2020 Sep 26, 2020 Saturday, September 26, 2020 4:20:23 PM CDT September 26, 2020 in News

Jefferson City celebrates 20th annual Oktoberfest
Jefferson City celebrates 20th annual Oktoberfest
JEFFERSON CITY - Today marked the 20th anniversary of Jefferson City’s Oktoberfest and while there were doubts over whether or... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 26 2020 Sep 26, 2020 Saturday, September 26, 2020 3:09:00 PM CDT September 26, 2020 in News

Peter Stiepleman announced as MASA 2021 superintendent of the year
Peter Stiepleman announced as MASA 2021 superintendent of the year
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public School's Dr. Peter Stiepleman was named 2021 Superintendent of the Year by Missouri Association of School... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 26 2020 Sep 26, 2020 Saturday, September 26, 2020 2:06:00 PM CDT September 26, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 54°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9am 53°
10am 55°
11am 58°
12pm 61°