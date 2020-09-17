CPS board responds to Facebook post by Rock Bridge field namesake

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education said renaming the football field at Rock Bridge High School is an option after a controversial social media post by the person it's named after.

A recent Facebook post from Wayne Sells made reference to protests by participants in the NFL:

"I've always enjoyed the NFL back to the days of the St Louis Football Cardinals, but I'm officially done with these worthless pieces of [expletive] that have continued to disrespect the United States of America! From 1966 to 1972 I had the honor and privilege to serve in the United States Army as a Military Policeman! I still have very vivid memories of flag draped coffins and many soldiers missing body parts (sic)! They loved the USA, the flag, and ALWAYS stood for OUR National Anthem! I was going to watch the Denver Broncos game tonight to see former MU quarterback Drew Lock play, but at the start where our beloved National Anthem was being played several [expletive] on each team we're (sic) kneeling! I turned to to my wife...and said I'm done! I wish nothing but the WORST to happen to each one of those worthless [expletive]! Oh! One more thing: All Lives Matter you disgusting pieces of [expletive]!"

Columbia Board of Education President Helen Wade later released the following statement:

“The post using profane language to refer to NFL players that took a knee during the playing of the national anthem as well as others who the author perceived to be affiliated with 'all lives matter' was insulting to put it mildly, and racist to put it bluntly. The content of the post is not representative of the beliefs of RBHS, of CPS, or of our Board, and appropriate action should be taken – beginning with outreach.