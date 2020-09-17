CPS board responds to Facebook post by Rock Bridge field namesake
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education said renaming the football field at Rock Bridge High School is an option after a controversial social media post by the person it's named after.
A recent Facebook post from Wayne Sells made reference to protests by participants in the NFL:
"I've always enjoyed the NFL back to the days of the St Louis Football Cardinals, but I'm officially done with these worthless pieces of [expletive] that have continued to disrespect the United States of America! From 1966 to 1972 I had the honor and privilege to serve in the United States Army as a Military Policeman! I still have very vivid memories of flag draped coffins and many soldiers missing body parts (sic)! They loved the USA, the flag, and ALWAYS stood for OUR National Anthem! I was going to watch the Denver Broncos game tonight to see former MU quarterback Drew Lock play, but at the start where our beloved National Anthem was being played several [expletive] on each team we're (sic) kneeling! I turned to to my wife...and said I'm done! I wish nothing but the WORST to happen to each one of those worthless [expletive]! Oh! One more thing: All Lives Matter you disgusting pieces of [expletive]!"
Columbia Board of Education President Helen Wade later released the following statement: