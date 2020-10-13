CPS board votes to send elementary school children back to classrooms

17 hours 31 minutes 32 seconds ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 2:21:16 AM CDT October 13, 2020 in News
By: Hannah Gallant and Pili Swanson, Columbia Missourian

In a close vote, the Columbia School Board voted late Monday for a reopening plan that will send elementary school children back to the classrooms for four days a week starting this coming Monday.

Middle and high school students will continue remote learning until further notice.

The 4-3 vote came at about 10:30 p.m., four hours into the meeting. Voting for the plan were Susan Blackburn, Teresa Maledy, Blake Willoughby and Helen Wade. Dissenting board members were Chris Horn, David Seamon and Della Streaty-Wilhoit.

Under the four-day model, students in prekindergarten through fifth grade will attend in-person classes each weekday except Wednesdays. Wednesdays will be used for cleaning classrooms, planning time for teachers and professional development training. Masks will be required, but social distancing will not be possible.

Discussion among board members about the challenges of in-person teaching and learning made up much of the meeting.

Before that, though, Kathy Steinhoff, president of the Columbia Missouri National Education Association, one of two teachers’ groups in the district, presented concerns about returning to in-person instruction. Top of the list was that many students would be within three feet of each other. Steinhoff encouraged the board to hear the concerns of teachers, parents and health officials.

Both Horn, a board newcomer, and Streaty-Wilhoit spoke about the need to prioritize safety above all else.

“If we can’t provide a safe environment, we can’t educate,” Horn said.

Wade, the board president, acknowledged the difficulty in finding a balance with the decision. She was concerned about the inability to socially distance but also recognized that virtual learning is not the best for elementary school children.

“We have to be willing to evaluate and reevaluate to make sure that what we’re doing is best for our kids,” Wade said.

Streaty-Wilhoit expressed doubts that students would properly wear masks and asked the board to remember the potential human costs of opening the schools.

On Monday, the number of active COVID-19 cases on the district’s 14-day tracker was 33.3 people per 10,000. That’s below the district’s positivity standard of 50 per 10,000 people. Population numbers for this tracker are based on people living within the district, including MU students.

Public comments were heated at times.

Parent Andrea Lisenby urged board members to reopen. “As parents, we realize the importance of education, and we are doing our best to support our kids,” Lisenby said, “but it’s challenging.”

Noelle Lisenby, a fifth-grader at Rock Bridge Elementary school, shared her experience of all-virtual learning. Noelle said it was harder to stay focused and participate and feels she lacks the mental and social support she would have if she were going to in-person classes.

John Potter, who has three children in district schools, said his children are not happy at home. “It’s our (parents’) decision to decide what risk we’re willing to take to educate our kids,” said Potter, who advocated in-person classes.

Another Rock Bridge fifth-grader, Macey Putnam, said students learn better when they can go in-person and there are too many distractions at home.

A parent and two high school students supported staying all-virtual.

Other options the board considered were to stay virtual or move to a two-day hybrid model in which students attend classes two days a week and learn remotely the rest of the time.

Superintendent Peter Stiepleman presented the four-day model to the board in a special session Oct. 6. He said at the time that the two-day hybrid model wasn’t viable because the experiences of other schools showed it wasn’t a good bridge between fully virtual and fully in-person learning.

Also Monday, the board unanimously voted to approve an equity statement:

“Columbia Public Schools, through action and in partnership with families and the community, will uphold the values, policies and practices that promote cultural competence. We will accept, embrace and empower students and staff in their individual identities to establish and sustain human dignity, justice, equitable treatment and inclusiveness in the classroom and workplace.”

Stiepleman said the statement was designed for the board and administration to read and consider before approving budgets, adopting policies and hiring people.

Commenter Lara Wakefield said words weren’t enough; more accountability was needed.

“We cannot put everything in an equity statement,” Streaty-Wilhoit responded, “but we can certainly hold each one of us (board members) accountable, and that is what we will do.”

More News

Grid
List

Missouri outsources contact tracing in coronavirus battle
Missouri outsources contact tracing in coronavirus battle
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri is outsourcing contact tracing to private companies as part of the effort to contain the... More >>
58 minutes ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 6:54:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

Missouri chief warns: Drugs that look like kids' vitamins
Missouri chief warns: Drugs that look like kids' vitamins
POTOSI, Mo. (AP) — The police chief in a small eastern Missouri town is warning that illegal drugs found on... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 6:22:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

Mexico man pleads guilty to possessing 65 stolen firearms
Mexico man pleads guilty to possessing 65 stolen firearms
JEFFERSON CITY – A Mexico man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to possessing stolen firearms taken during the burglary... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 5:43:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

CPS' decision to allow elementary students to return to class leaves some parents concerned
CPS' decision to allow elementary students to return to class leaves some parents concerned
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education voted Monday to switch some students from online learning to in-person... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 5:21:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count
Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count
AP - The U.S. Supreme Court has stopped the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident from continuing through the... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 4:48:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

Florida football pauses team activities, set to play Missouri next Saturday
Florida football pauses team activities, set to play Missouri next Saturday
GAINESVILLE, FL- The University of Florida football program has paused team activities as of Tuesday afternoon due to an increase... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 4:08:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

FBI: Groups also discussed kidnapping Virginia governor
FBI: Groups also discussed kidnapping Virginia governor
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered three of the five Michigan men accused of plotting to... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 4:08:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

Moberly boys soccer games canceled for rest of week
Moberly boys soccer games canceled for rest of week
MOBERLY- Moberly High School boys soccer will not play its regularly scheduled games this week, according to a press release... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 3:33:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in Sports

State fire marshal, citing drought, urges no outdoor burning
State fire marshal, citing drought, urges no outdoor burning
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s state fire marshal is encouraging people to avoid outside burning amid a statewide drought... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 3:12:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

2020 MU Homecoming events to continue as scheduled, despite postponed game
2020 MU Homecoming events to continue as scheduled, despite postponed game
COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Alumni Association announced that they will continue to hold previously planned Homecoming events this week, despite... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 2:15:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

Social Security checks to increase by 1.3% in 2021
Social Security checks to increase by 1.3% in 2021
(CNN) -- Come January 2021, the roughly 70 million people who receive Social Security will see a 1.3% increase in... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 1:12:33 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

Mengqi Ji search resumes as crews dismantle remaining part of levee
Mengqi Ji search resumes as crews dismantle remaining part of levee
COOPER COUNTY- Columbia police resumed the search for missing Columbia mother Mengqi Ji Tuesday morning. Crews started to remove... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 12:49:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

NUTmobile to visit Columbia Thursday through Sunday
NUTmobile to visit Columbia Thursday through Sunday
COLUMBIA - As a part of their East-to-West-Nut-Crackin' Fest, Planters will host several events for mid-Missouri residents to visit their... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 11:51:00 AM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19
LISBON, Portugal (AP) -- The Portuguese soccer federation says Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus. The federation says... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 11:02:46 AM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

One detained after armed robbery at Joe Machens Hyundai lot overnight
One detained after armed robbery at Joe Machens Hyundai lot overnight
COLUMBIA- Columbia police officers are investigating an armed robbery in the parking lot of the Joe Machens Hyundai dealership. ... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 10:19:00 AM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

WATCH: Amy Coney Barrett faces round of questioning in second day of confirmation hearing
WATCH: Amy Coney Barrett faces round of questioning in second day of confirmation hearing
The Senate Judiciary Committee will begin its second day of confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's Supreme... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 8:08:00 AM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

Facebook bans Holocaust denial, distortion posts
Facebook bans Holocaust denial, distortion posts
(AP) — Facebook is banning posts that deny or distort the Holocaust and will start directing people to authoritative sources... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 7:15:00 AM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

Hurricane Delta leaves at least four dead and knocks out power for hundreds of thousands
Hurricane Delta leaves at least four dead and knocks out power for hundreds of thousands
(CNN) — Four people are dead in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta as remnants of the storm brought widespread rain... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 6:50:00 AM CDT October 13, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 69°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
8pm 63°
9pm 61°
10pm 59°
11pm 56°