CPS Buys Site For New Elementary School

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools announced Friday it has purchased a 32-acre site to the north of the Battle High School site to build a new elementary school. The school district bought the land from St. Charles Road Development group for $1.5 million.

As part of the deal, the sellers agreed to pay for an extension of Battle Drive, the road that will connect the new elementary school to St. Charles Road. The cost of the road construction was estimated to be about $1.1 million. The sellers also agreed to pay for the cost of extending gas, water, sewer and electric utility services to the new site as well.

Michelle Baumstark, community relations coordinator for Columbia Public Schools, said there was a site selection committee that looked at various sites, but decided on the area north of St. Charles Rd.

"Ultimately they decided for a number of reasons that this site was an ideal site. The infrastructure would be in place. The price was right," said Baumstark.

Baumstark said the next step is for the CPS to start looking for an architect for the school. Baumstark said CPS expects to open the new elementary by August 2015