CPS case rate falls below threshold, could allow for hybrid learning

1 day 16 hours 16 minutes ago Monday, September 21 2020 Sep 21, 2020 Monday, September 21, 2020 9:47:00 PM CDT September 21, 2020 in News
By: Ben Singson, KOMU 8 Digital Reporter

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools' 14-day case rate per 10,000 people has fallen below the maximum rate for hybrid learning.

The district's tracker recorded a case rate of 49.2 on Monday. CPS has set a case rate between 10 and 50 in order to bring students back into school buildings two days a week. At last week's Board of Education meeting, CPS drafted a four-phase plan that would bring Pre-K through first graders in first, followed by second and third graders, then the rest of the grade schoolers, and high schoolers last.

It remains to be seen if the district will be able to maintain this case rate for long enough to begin the four-phase plan. CPS also cited other factors besides the case rate last week when considering moving to hybrid, such as community positivity rates and staff availability.

CPS' next work session is on Thursday, September 24.

More News

Grid
List

How local officials use data from White House Coronavirus Task Force reports
How local officials use data from White House Coronavirus Task Force reports
COLUMBIA - The latest White House Coronavirus Task Force Report shows improvement in the data for Columbia and Boone County,... More >>
31 minutes ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 1:32:00 PM CDT September 23, 2020 in News

BREAKING: Missouri First Lady Teresa Parson tests positive for COVID-19
BREAKING: Missouri First Lady Teresa Parson tests positive for COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri First Lady Teresa Parson has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Kelli Jones, Gov. Parson's Communications... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 12:44:00 PM CDT September 23, 2020 in News

BREAKING: Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison charged with wanton endangerment in Breonna Taylor's case
BREAKING: Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison charged with wanton endangerment in Breonna Taylor's case
KENTUCKY- One of the police officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in her Louisville home has been... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 12:40:00 PM CDT September 23, 2020 in News

Columbia vehicle chase leads to arrest
Columbia vehicle chase leads to arrest
COLUMBIA - A Columbia police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle that previously was reported stolen... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 11:47:00 AM CDT September 23, 2020 in News

A BRIGHTER TOMORROW: Suicide Prevention Town Hall
A BRIGHTER TOMORROW: Suicide Prevention Town Hall
September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in America. The American... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 11:32:00 AM CDT September 23, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
MISSOURI- As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. The... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 9:00:00 AM CDT September 23, 2020 in News

Mars drops Uncle Bens, reveals new name for rice brand
Mars drops Uncle Bens, reveals new name for rice brand
NEW YORK (AP) — The Uncle Ben’s rice brand is getting a new name: Ben’s Original. Parent firm Mars... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 7:53:07 AM CDT September 23, 2020 in News

Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine is fourth to begin Phase 3 trials in the United States
Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine is fourth to begin Phase 3 trials in the United States
(CNN) — Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine candidate begins Phase 3 trials in the United States today. Trials for the... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 7:32:15 AM CDT September 23, 2020 in News

Ginsburg will become the first woman in history to lie in state in US Capitol
Ginsburg will become the first woman in history to lie in state in US Capitol
(CNN) — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will become the first woman in history to lie in state in the US... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 6:49:10 AM CDT September 23, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know this morning: Wednesday, Sept. 23
Here's what you need to know this morning: Wednesday, Sept. 23
Columbia City Council approves changes to trash, recycling pickup Trash and recycling workers urged the Columbia City Council during... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 5:30:00 AM CDT September 23, 2020 in News

Columbia's Red Cross blood drive tests donations for COVID-19 antibodies
Columbia's Red Cross blood drive tests donations for COVID-19 antibodies
COLUMBIA - The American Red Cross's blood drive gives back to the community and gives back to donors with important... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 4:00:00 AM CDT September 23, 2020 in News

CPS 14-day case rate number drops
CPS 14-day case rate number drops
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools district tracker reported Monday that the 14-day case rate per 10,000 for the CPS... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 Tuesday, September 22, 2020 8:34:00 PM CDT September 22, 2020 in News

Seating changes at Faurot Field
Seating changes at Faurot Field
COLUMBIA – College football season is back and the Missouri Tigers will take on Alabama this Saturday. In-person attendance... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 Tuesday, September 22, 2020 6:48:00 PM CDT September 22, 2020 in Sports

Columbia City Council approves changes to trash, recycling pickup
Columbia City Council approves changes to trash, recycling pickup
COLUMBIA - Trash and recycling workers urged Columbia City Council during Monday night's meeting to consider the staffing shortages and... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 Tuesday, September 22, 2020 6:23:00 PM CDT September 22, 2020 in News

MU students not using #CampusClear app due to lack of enforcement
MU students not using #CampusClear app due to lack of enforcement
COLUMBIA - It's been several weeks since the University of Missouri semester began. Several MU students said they haven't been... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 Tuesday, September 22, 2020 5:52:00 PM CDT September 22, 2020 in News

Rock Bridge Hy-Vee gives out meals for National Family Meals Month
Rock Bridge Hy-Vee gives out meals for National Family Meals Month
COLUMBIA - The Rock Bridge Hy-Vee had a drive-thru event for the community Tuesday, where anyone could come and pick... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 Tuesday, September 22, 2020 5:42:00 PM CDT September 22, 2020 in News

Coach Drinkwitz shares inactives for Saturday's game
Coach Drinkwitz shares inactives for Saturday's game
COLUMBIA - Missouri Head Football Coach Eli Drinkwitz confirmed seven players will be out for Saturday's game due to COVID-19... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 Tuesday, September 22, 2020 5:38:00 PM CDT September 22, 2020 in Sports

Kobe Bryant's widow sues LA County sheriff and the department for crash photo leak
Kobe Bryant's widow sues LA County sheriff and the department for crash photo leak
(CNN) -- Vanessa Bryant is suing the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Sheriff Alex Villanueva for a photo leak... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 Tuesday, September 22, 2020 5:03:57 PM CDT September 22, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 74°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2pm 73°
3pm 74°
4pm 74°
5pm 74°