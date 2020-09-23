CPS case rate falls below threshold, could allow for hybrid learning

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools' 14-day case rate per 10,000 people has fallen below the maximum rate for hybrid learning.

The district's tracker recorded a case rate of 49.2 on Monday. CPS has set a case rate between 10 and 50 in order to bring students back into school buildings two days a week. At last week's Board of Education meeting, CPS drafted a four-phase plan that would bring Pre-K through first graders in first, followed by second and third graders, then the rest of the grade schoolers, and high schoolers last.

It remains to be seen if the district will be able to maintain this case rate for long enough to begin the four-phase plan. CPS also cited other factors besides the case rate last week when considering moving to hybrid, such as community positivity rates and staff availability.

CPS' next work session is on Thursday, September 24.