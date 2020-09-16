CPS discusses guidance for athletics, how it differs from virtual learning

19 hours 7 minutes 6 seconds ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 11:21:00 AM CDT September 15, 2020 in News
By: Isabel DeBeer, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
loading

COLUMBIA - At the Columbia Public Schools board meeting on Monday night, district members discussed with board members about the current plan for fall athletics in both the middle and high schools.

District administration shared the overview of what guidance has been taken for sports since the beginning of the pandemic, and how that guidance has changed base on recommendations by the Boone County Health Department.

The discussion came amid complaints about the allowance for fall sports to go on while classwork was moved to a virtual system.

On August 14th, the Boone County Health Department released a comprehensive sports guidance document that provides general guidance for the administration of all sports, as well as specific guidance for each sport. Different guidance is given on different areas of athletics, based on whether the sport is a contact or non-contact sport, the size of the roster, and whether the sport requires traveling to compete.

The school board said the district used this guide to develop their fall sports contact plan that involves daily prescreening, temperature checks with infrared thermometers, mask requirements, limited group size, and an operational plan for high school activity fields. 

Repeating concerns from some parents, board member Della Streaty-Wilhoit posed her concern with the district administration about why sports are still permitted to be in person when virtual learning has been deemed the safest option for student's education. 

That question was met with discussion about how public education is compulsory, and athletics and other activities - like marching band - are not. In a regular school year where there is no pandemic, families are assuming a higher level of risk signing their kids up for sports than sending their child to school. With the pandemic, risk is even higher, and parents have to actively make the choice to involve their child in sports, knowing the dangers it poses.

However, everybody has to attend school, and to optimize the safety and learning for all students, the board believes that the best option for Columbia Public Schools right now is to stay 100% virtual.

"There's a difference between a two-hour match and a seven-hour classroom", states Dr. Peter Stiepleman. 

Another board member also said if athletics are not instated within their district, private teams are likely to form that may not follow the same guidelines of safety, which would result in the district not being as confident reentering schools for in-person learning. 

District leaders say that all plans regarding athletics are subject to change based on the events of the pandemic. 

You can watch the full board meeting from Monday night here. To contact a Board of Education Member, click here.

More News

Grid
List

Bill Gates Sr., father of Microsoft co-founder, dies at 94
Bill Gates Sr., father of Microsoft co-founder, dies at 94
SEATTLE (AP) — William H. Gates II, a lawyer and philanthropist best known as the father of Microsoft co-founder Bill... More >>
13 minutes ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 6:15:00 AM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know this morning: Wednesday, Sept. 16
Here's what you need to know this morning: Wednesday, Sept. 16
Boone County Health Department updates positivity rate after reporting error In a press release Tuesday morning, the Columbia/Boone County... More >>
58 minutes ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 5:30:00 AM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: JC Schools reports 11 new student cases
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: JC Schools reports 11 new student cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 7:30:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Cole County mobile food pantry adopts contactless drive-thru
Cole County mobile food pantry adopts contactless drive-thru
JEFFERSON CITY -- The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri and the United Way of Central Missouri took its... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 5:15:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Depression and anxiety during and after pregnancy may harm childhood development, study finds
Depression and anxiety during and after pregnancy may harm childhood development, study finds
(CNN) -- A mother's depression and anxiety from conception through the first year of the baby's life is associated with... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 4:52:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Missouri announces football student ticket distribution guidelines
Missouri announces football student ticket distribution guidelines
COLUMBIA- When the Missouri football team plays Alabama in the season opener Sept. 26, at least 1,000 student tickets... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 4:13:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Forgivable loans to help Columbia businesses in need
Forgivable loans to help Columbia businesses in need
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Housing Programs Division opened the application for its recovery loan program Tuesday. The... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 2:23:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

'Twindemic': Flu season meets COVID-19, what to expect
'Twindemic': Flu season meets COVID-19, what to expect
COLUMBIA - Flu season is coming up and health experts are warning of a possible ‘twindemic’ when the flu and... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 2:18:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

MU Health Care launches weekly drive-thru flu shot clinic
MU Health Care launches weekly drive-thru flu shot clinic
COLUMBIA - MU Health Care is opening a weekly drive-thru flu shot clinic on Saturday mornings at its South Providence... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 1:34:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Boone County Health Department updates positivity rate after reporting error
Boone County Health Department updates positivity rate after reporting error
COLUMBIA - In a press release Tuesday morning, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) corrected and updated... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 1:11:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

MU students face expulsion, suspension for COVID-19 guideline violations
MU students face expulsion, suspension for COVID-19 guideline violations
COLUMBIA- Two University of Missouri students face expulsion and three students face suspension after failing to follow COVID-19 rules and... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 1:00:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

CPS discusses guidance for athletics, how it differs from virtual learning
CPS discusses guidance for athletics, how it differs from virtual learning
COLUMBIA - At the Columbia Public Schools board meeting on Monday night, district members discussed with board members about the... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 11:21:00 AM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Louisville has settled Breonna Taylor's wrongful death lawsuit
Louisville has settled Breonna Taylor's wrongful death lawsuit
(CNN) -- The city of Louisville, Kentucky, has settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Breonna Taylor... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 10:52:51 AM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Man sentenced for selling erectile dysfunction drugs as herbal supplements
Man sentenced for selling erectile dysfunction drugs as herbal supplements
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. ( KCTV/KSMO ) -- You might have been to a bachelor party or 50th birthday where someone... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 10:34:29 AM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
MISSOURI- As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. The... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 9:00:00 AM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

'Oracle just completely saved the day': TikTok users react to looming deal
'Oracle just completely saved the day': TikTok users react to looming deal
New York (CNN Business) — As news spread that Oracle had reached an agreement to become TikTok's partner in the... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 7:15:00 AM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Trump spurns science on climate: 'Don't think science knows'
Trump spurns science on climate: 'Don't think science knows'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With the smell of California wildfires in the air, President Donald Trump on Monday ignored the... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 7:00:00 AM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know this morning: Tuesday, Sept. 15
Here's what you need to know this morning: Tuesday, Sept. 15
CPS discusses four phase plan to bring students back to buildings At the Columbia Public Schools’ Board of Education... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 5:30:00 AM CDT September 15, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 62°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7am 60°
8am 62°
9am 66°
10am 70°