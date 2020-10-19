COLUMBIA - Elementary students at Columbia Public Schools returned to in-person school Monday for the first time in seven months.
"For seven months we’ve been thinking ‘Is this our real life?’ And then now my kids are going back to school and I’m wondering now ‘Is this real life?’” CPS parent Megan Weirich said.
Weirich's children go to West Boulevard Elementary. She said they normally get ready to go at 7:30 in the morning, but the kids were already waiting at the door at that time for the first day.
"They asked, 'Can we leave now?'"
Students will have to adjust to a lot of changes at school. In addition to the requirement of masks, teachers had to reconfigure their classrooms and try to promote one-way traffic.
There are new procedures for playing on the playground, but those vary from school to school. Students also must eat lunch in their classrooms.
The school district collected and purchased enough masks for all teachers and students to have two, according to district spokesperson Aurora Meyer.
"We have 30,000 disposable masks, 6,500 cough masks, 1,500 face shields, 1,200 clear masks for our deaf and hard of hearing. We have ample supplies," Meyer said.
Despite all the changes, several parents said their children were excited to go back to school.
"Since last week really, since we gave him the news [that in-person school would resume], he's been waking up every morning asking if it's time to go to school," Cindy Potter said about her son, Chase.
Potter said helping her children with online learning and working full-time was challenging, and she's almost as excited as the kids.
"Just trying to facilitate the learning was a big struggle. So I know that it's what's best for our kids to have someone other than myself and my husband facilitating that learning."
Middle school and high school students remain online for the time being. John Potter has a daughter in middle school and two daughters in elementary school.
"I think she was excited that her sisters got to go to school because she saw how excited they were to go and get ready to see their friends and stuff," Potter said about his daughter in middle school. "So she was excited for them, but at the same time I think she was kind of sad that she wasn't able to go and do the same."