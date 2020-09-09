CPS families adapt to first day of virtual school

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools students headed to their iPads and laptops Tuesday for the first day of school.

CPS is starting the year completely online after the district’s 14-day COVID-19 case tracker surpassed 50 per 10,000 cases.

The virtual format brought many challenges for families. Many of the challenges have to do with technology.

On Tuesday, students had the opportunity to pick up their curriculum and receive tech assistance at all the middle schools. Tech support will also be available throughout the rest of the first week of school.

KOMU 8 spoke to some parents who were frustrated with the issues they encountered. The parents said they had multiple kids and were having a hard time helping all of them.

One CPS grandpa, Edward Williams, said his elementary and middle school aged grandchildren did not have many tech issues.

“I think it will go well,” Williams said. “They did it at the end of last school year and worked pretty good. They’re kind of familiar with it, so I think it will work pretty good.”

He said as long as they are getting an education, he is happy.

“You gotta get your schooling in, so I want them to get all they can.”