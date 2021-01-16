COLUMBIA– Freshman orientation for some CPS students looked different this year.
Rockbridge freshmen had their in-person orientation Saturday in preparation for the start of in-seat, hybrid learning Tuesday.
Some students are still looking to buy traditional school supplies.
“The only thing I have to purchase is just a couple school supplies like binders and notebooks and stuff,” Kristin Yu, a Rockbridge High School freshman, said.
Some are also looking for supplies unique to the pandemic as they plan to return to the classroom.
“And like sanitation wipes, hand sanitizer,” Yu said.
Students reflected on their experiences with virtual learning as they soon transition to hybrid learning.
“The hardest part for me is just getting up the motivation to do the work since I’m at home, there’s a lot of distractions,” Grace Markel, a Rockbridge freshman, said.
Some are excited to start a new routine.
“I’m just looking forward to getting out of the house. 10 months in the house all day every day is just getting to be a little tiring,” Anoushka Bhalla said.
In addition to concerns about in-person learning during a pandemic that students might have, some freshmen also have other concerns because they’ve never attended high school in person yet.
“I’m just nervous about learning in the building because it’s my first time going to school there,” Lucy Baker, a Rockbridge freshman, said.
The fear of moving back to virtual learning again in the future is also on some students’ minds.
“How will the transition be if for some reason we have to go back to virtual learning?” Bhalla asked.
Other students question how following the hybrid model and moving back and forth between home and school will affect them. Baker said she’s concerned about staying organized while doing schoolwork in two different spots.
Some students have already set goals for the new semester.
“I just hope to get better grades because I struggled a little bit with them online but I hope to do better,” Markel said.