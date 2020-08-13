CPS gives parents choice for upcoming school year

COLUMBIA — After a Board of Education meeting earlier this week, Columbia Public Schools will still give families the choice as to what the upcoming school year will look like.

"Families still chose between in-person and online learning enrollment options in the fall," the district said in an email to families.

In-person learning could be five days a week in person, in-person hybrid (two days a week) or moved entirely online depending on the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the community, according to the district.

The district is using a special data tool to track and monitor the virus, which will help determine the format of learning.

District officials will announce the in-person format for the start of the year by August 24.

But due to the changing nature of the pandemic, "it is very likely that students will have to transition to different learning formats at any point during the year."

School will start Sept. 8, a change decided on during this week's board meeting.