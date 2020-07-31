CPS holding in person graduations through the weekend

COLUMBIA — Graduates of Columbia Public Schools finally had the chance to walk across the stage Thursday.

Rock Bridge started off the festivities with ceremonies Thursday at 9 a.m., 12 p.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. The school's last ceremony is scheduled for July 31 at 6 p.m.

The ceremonies look different as well. Chairs are spaced out across the inside of the Rock Bridge gym, and parents and graduates are required to wear masks.

One parent says she's just happy her son could finally have a graduation event.

"To have the ceremony to really finalize is significant," Jennifer Brouder, a CPS parent said. "Maybe not bittersweet, but it's really a combination. We needed that end cap."

Her son, Michael, also agrees that having a graduation gives a nice ending to his senior year.

"It means a lot to me because it's saying farewell to high school. High school is something that, it takes a lot of effort to get through," he said. "A lot of mental power to get through. And I myself didn't think I was going to make it up until today, but I did."

Michael's dad, David, agreed.

"Really glad it happened, really glad to be here," he said. "I'm glad for him. Like everyone has their struggles through high school, it was just good to finally have something good happen that's positive."

David says this moment was surreal.

"I think the first reaction that happened was surprise," he said. "Even this morning when I was getting ready to come here I was just like, 'Are we sure this is correct?'"

For a full list of times and locations of other ceremonies, visit www.cpsk12.org.