CPS hosts online Q & A ahead of parent decision for fall semester

COLUMBIA - One week from Tuesday, Columbia Public School parents will have to decide how their children are educated for the 2020-2021 school year, but many still have questions.

Tuesday evening CPS hosted the first of its webinars. The district hopes online meetings will help parents make an educated decision on their child's education.

There were two webinars Tuesday, one for upper level parents and one for elementary school parents.

Parents were not able to directly ask questions to CPS officials, they instead submitted questions that were then asked.

A lot of questions focused on transportation, CPS is pushing for parents to drive their kids to school if possible. The district said they hope to have three students in a row and will keep students from the same household together.

Even if a student selects to learn online, he or she can still participate in sports as long as they are taking enough courses to satisfy MSHAA requirements.

When it comes to upper-level learning, students cannot switch from virtual learning to in-person.

All families are asked to fill out the survey regarding what their decision is for the coming school year, the district says this will help make staffing decisions.

The district also announced that at this time masks are not required for CPS students.

For a recording of Tuesday's meeting and FAQs provided by CPS click here.