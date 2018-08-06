CPS makes changes to bus route for construction on Route Z

COLUMBIA - Some bus routes for Columbia Public Schools will change for the month of August. MoDOT closed Route Z in Columbia Monday for intersection and pavement work.

MoDOT said in the press release it expects the road to reopen in early September.

Michelle Baumstark, community relations director for CPS, said the buses for Battle High School, Two Mile Prairie and Lee Hills Elementary use Route Z to pick and drop off students.

"We are just working through reminding our teachers and incoming staff, who are already back to school and getting ready for the new school year, as well as parents and students who will be travelling those routes that Route Z exit will be closed and that they need to use an alternative route or the St.Charles Road exit," Baumstark said.

Baumstark said they are going to continue reminding school families about the closure throughout the month and will tell them to add more time when coming to school.

Students, teachers and parents are not the only people affected by the construction, so are the residents who live off of Route Z.

One resident said the noise is going to be the main problem for her.

"It's just the fact that a lot of semis come down this road now and of course with this going on, there will be like I said probably triple," Wanda Reno said. "So it's mainly a noise thing. And it's also when they pull in our driveway, it knocks our gravel out into the road."

Reno said she hopes this construction project gets finished before September.

CPS has all its bus routes on the website. You can find out if yours has changed.