CPS makes changes to high school band practices due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools announced Monday that they will be making changes to the school bands due to COVID-19.

School bands will no longer be able rehearse as a whole ensemble or as marching bands due to the Boone County large gathering restriction of groups over 100 people. "That's our marching band, we can't put everybody together right now," said Patrick Sullivan, Rock Bridge High School Band Director.

Columbia Public School Bands will also no longer be attending festivals or competitions for the foreseeable future. "it wasn't feasible to be safe. To pile students on a bus and drive students to a festival," said Sullivan.

Band members must adhere to social distancing during practices which are primarily held outside. Bands will also hold some rehearsals virtually via Zoom.

Some band members are disappointed about the changes."It's disappointing, but it will still be awesome," said Jackson Huenefeldt, the head drum major at Hickman High School.

Huenefeldt, a senior at Hickman, says as a leader for the band the changes pose some challenges. "The delay in Zoom means that no one can play at the same time," said Huenefeldt.

The bands are still trying find ways to showcase their hard work to their families.