CPS' new solution to limit college debt: dual-credit classes

2 days 17 hours 40 minutes ago Monday, December 02 2019 Dec 2, 2019 Monday, December 02, 2019 4:09:00 PM CST December 02, 2019 in News
By: Emmy Lucas, Columbia Missourian

COLUMBIA - A new partnership between Columbia Public Schools and Moberly Area Community College could ease the financial burden that higher education puts on students and families.

Beginning in August, Columbia public high school students will have the option to graduate with a high school diploma and an associate's degree at the same time. That could allow them to head straight into the workforce or to enter college with two years of credit complete — and no debt.

The program represents an expansion of existing dual enrollment programs between the district and MACC.

Reporters for the Columbia Missourian, KBIA and KOMU have been talking to officials behind the program and some of the students who may take advantage of it about how it will work and why it's being launched.

"I really think it's about pathways, providing new pathways for our students to get an education to move to a four-year institution or to get to the workforce," MACC President Jeff Lashley said. "What we're excited about is more students coming out of our college with less debt. And then, we also hope and believe that we're going to get some students who will participate in this program who maybe would have never attempted college otherwise."

'They can be in the marching band'

Columbia Public School Superintendent Peter Stiepleman said high school juniors and seniors will be able to attend college courses at MACC's Columbia campus for half the day and return to their high school for the other half. That means that while they're earning college credits, they can still have all the fun of being in high school.

"They can be in the marching band," he told the Missourian's Hannah Hoffmeister and KBIA's Kassidy Arena during the interview in the studios of the Reynolds Journalism Institute. "They can be on the football team. They can be in the school play. They can do our journalism program."

The school district will provide round-trip transportation from its high schools to MACC, said Stiepleman. He also emphasized that the district is already working to ensure that students who qualify for free and reduced lunches will get their meals. One goal of the program, he said, is to ensure that students who need a leg up get one.

"We're a working-class community whether you realize it or not," he said. "When you have almost one in every two kids participating in free, reduced lunch, this could be the absolute life-changing moment, to be able to attend a community college, get two years done and then finish out the rest of your college career."

To qualify for the program, students will need a grade point average of at least 2.75 and a good record of attendance and discipline, Stiepleman said. He added that a college admissions test score criteria will also be set. For rising Columbia public school juniors who have not taken the ACT yet, MACC will offer ACCUPLACER, a college placement test that assesses math, reading and writing skills.

The district's goal for fall enrollment is 50 students, Stiepleman said. He said the district will pay its students' tuition at MACC — and predicted that it will result in some savings.

The district spends about $12,000 per student on average to provide schooling and resources, Stiepleman said, adding: "We're going to be spending significantly less than that for students to be able to attend college" at MACC. Tuition for Columbia public school students enrolled at MACC will be $78 per credit hour, Lashley said. That's substantially lower than the college's regular rates.

The idea for the partnership stemmed from an annual trip the Columbia Chamber of Commerce organizes for local officials to tour cities of similar sizes. Last year, representatives of the Columbia public schools visited Ann Arbor, Michigan and its school district, where high school juniors and seniors attend Washtenaw County Community College and graduate high school with their associate's degree or an industry-recognized credential.

'Why haven't we been doing this?'

"We went to Ann Arbor and we saw this, and we thought, ‘Why haven't we been doing this?'" said Jonathan Sessions, Columbia School Board vice president.

Noting that the school age population in Columbia continues to grow and that the district high schools are expected to be at capacity by 2030, Sessions said the program may put off the need to build another school.

Students are already excited about the program.

"It seems just like almost unreal that I can get started that early because anything that I can be doing as early as possible to help out my future seems like something I definitely want to do," said Savanah Godier, a Rock Bridge sophomore, told KOMU's Daniel Perreault. "And it's really nice to know that there's opportunities that I can take to lower that expense."

Asher and Jonas Ferguson, twins who are sophomores at Battle High School, plan to pursue the new program next fall.

"It sounds like a really great opportunity," Asher Ferguson said. "If I can get some college and some debt out of the way, it sounds like a really great plan."

Jonas Ferguson said the program will allow students to save time and money — and provide a more reliable alternative to the Advanced Placement classes many students take in hopes of earning college credit while still in high school.

"What I've heard from our teachers is that a lot of times with AP credit, students will work really hard and schools won't accept their scores," Jonas Ferguson said. "And so, this associate's degree will be an acceptable-everywhere equivalent."

Tackling the intimidation factor

Besides lessening student debt and giving students a jumpstart on their academic careers, Lashley hopes the program will reduce the intimidation factor of going to college.

A MACC alumnus himself, Lashley said he still remembers feeling out of place until one day he passed a psychology instructor who addressed him by his first name. Suddenly, the MACC president said, "part of that intimidation was gone."

"I think those small kinds of touches that happen can go a long way with helping our students feel like they're at a place where they're supposed to be and that they're going to be successful," Lashley said.

The students enrolling to get two diplomas at once will get plenty of support, Stiepleman said: They'll have access to counselors at both their high schools and MACC.

Stiepleman said students will receive the new program course catalog by early January and will begin registering in January and early February.

Kristi Shinn, CPS director of curriculum and instruction, said MACC and CPS are considering an information night in January so parents can ask questions and meet staff.

Organizers of the project agree it's all about giving more students access to opportunity.

"It's collaborations like this between Columbia Public Schools and Moberly Area Community College that are going to lead us to be the beacon of success when it comes to education in the state of Missouri," Sessions said.

(Hannah Hoffmeister of the Columbia Missourian, Kassidy Arena of KBIA and Daniel Perrault of KOMU contributed to this story.

Click here for Columbia Missourian's story.

Click here for KBIA's story.

The exclusive reporting is a collaboration between reporters from the Columbia Missourian, KBIA and KOMU 8 News.

For more on the new partnership and dual-credit program, check out Tuesday morning's Columbia Missourian and KOMU 8 News at 10 on Monday.)

More News

Grid
List

House will draft Trump impeachment articles, Pelosi says
House will draft Trump impeachment articles, Pelosi says
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that the House is moving forward to draft articles of impeachment... More >>
11 minutes ago Thursday, December 05 2019 Dec 5, 2019 Thursday, December 05, 2019 9:38:29 AM CST December 05, 2019 in News

City of Columbia to host a panel introducing candidates for fire chief
City of Columbia to host a panel introducing candidates for fire chief
COLUMBIA - Columbia's search for a new fire chief is coming to a close. A community relations specialist for... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, December 05 2019 Dec 5, 2019 Thursday, December 05, 2019 1:48:00 AM CST December 05, 2019 in News

BREAKING: Three dead and one injured in shooting at Pearl Harbor
BREAKING: Three dead and one injured in shooting at Pearl Harbor
HONOLULU (AP) - The military says a U.S. sailor shot and killed two, and wounded one at the Pearl Harbor... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, December 04 2019 Dec 4, 2019 Wednesday, December 04, 2019 10:04:53 PM CST December 04, 2019 in News

AG Eric Schmitt writes letter of support to Cameron football team over prayer
AG Eric Schmitt writes letter of support to Cameron football team over prayer
JEFFERSON CITY - The letter is in response to the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) calling the Cameron football team's... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, December 04 2019 Dec 4, 2019 Wednesday, December 04, 2019 8:31:00 PM CST December 04, 2019 in News

Neighbors react to nearby search for missing woman in Lamine River
Neighbors react to nearby search for missing woman in Lamine River
COOPER COUNTY - Neighbors who live near the Lamine River have watched the search for missing Columbia woman, Mengqi Ji... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, December 04 2019 Dec 4, 2019 Wednesday, December 04, 2019 7:17:00 PM CST December 04, 2019 in News

Shooting victim dies two weeks after shooting
Shooting victim dies two weeks after shooting
COLUMBIA - The victim of an attempted homicide in mid-November died in her home Friday. The Columbia Police Department... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, December 04 2019 Dec 4, 2019 Wednesday, December 04, 2019 4:40:00 PM CST December 04, 2019 in News

Homeowners react to proposed property tax increase in 2020 budget
Homeowners react to proposed property tax increase in 2020 budget
COLUMBIA – Boone County's sales tax revenue has been steadily decreasing in recent years - and homeowners in the county... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, December 04 2019 Dec 4, 2019 Wednesday, December 04, 2019 3:06:00 PM CST December 04, 2019 in News

NAMI supports parents of children still coping after May tornado
NAMI supports parents of children still coping after May tornado
ELDON - The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, hosted the first of two community meetings on Wednesday to... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, December 04 2019 Dec 4, 2019 Wednesday, December 04, 2019 2:30:00 PM CST December 04, 2019 in News

Barry Odom speaks out for first time since firing
Barry Odom speaks out for first time since firing
COLUMBIA - Former MU football coach Barry Odom released a statement Wednesday following his termination over the weekend. In... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, December 04 2019 Dec 4, 2019 Wednesday, December 04, 2019 10:50:00 AM CST December 04, 2019 in News

Missouri Special Olympics looking for volunteers for the summer games
Missouri Special Olympics looking for volunteers for the summer games
JEFFERSON CITY -- The Missouri Special Olympics will host a meeting on Wednesday in search of volunteers to be part... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, December 04 2019 Dec 4, 2019 Wednesday, December 04, 2019 8:00:00 AM CST December 04, 2019 in News

Mental health clinic coming to Eldon and Jefferson City
Mental health clinic coming to Eldon and Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - It's been almost seven months since a tornado tore through Eldon and Jefferson City, but trauma for... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, December 04 2019 Dec 4, 2019 Wednesday, December 04, 2019 7:00:00 AM CST December 04, 2019 in News

Governor Parson on creating more jobs for Missourians
Governor Parson on creating more jobs for Missourians
SEDALIA — Gov. Mike Parson has a plan for more and better jobs in mid-Missouri. The governor spoke at... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 Tuesday, December 03, 2019 8:32:00 PM CST December 03, 2019 in News

Charitable donations struggle after tax reform
Charitable donations struggle after tax reform
COLUMBIA - CoMoGives passed $100,000 of donations Tuesday on the third day of the month-long fundraising campaign for nonprofits in... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 Tuesday, December 03, 2019 7:53:00 PM CST December 03, 2019 in News

Jefferson City businesses damaged in May tornado owe property tax
Jefferson City businesses damaged in May tornado owe property tax
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City business owners are dealing with damaged or demolished buildings from the tornado in May. Although... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 Tuesday, December 03, 2019 6:07:00 PM CST December 03, 2019 in News

Get ready, the U.S. could soon be facing a french fry shortage. Here's why:
Get ready, the U.S. could soon be facing a french fry shortage. Here's why:
(CNN) -- Winter is coming — for our French fries. Unusually cold and wet weather during the potato harvest... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 Tuesday, December 03, 2019 3:51:00 PM CST December 03, 2019 in News

MU football attendance rises for the first time since 2014
MU football attendance rises for the first time since 2014
COLUMBIA - Despite a disappointing end to the year, MU football has reasons to be optimistic for the future. ... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 Tuesday, December 03, 2019 2:26:00 PM CST December 03, 2019 in News

Unicorn puppy will stay with Missouri rescue mission
Unicorn puppy will stay with Missouri rescue mission
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A dog who was dubbed the unicorn puppy because of a tail-like growth between his... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 Tuesday, December 03, 2019 1:49:07 PM CST December 03, 2019 in News

Judge rules 1851 law doesn't apply in duck boat case
Judge rules 1851 law doesn't apply in duck boat case
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that an 1851 maritime law does not protect a company from... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 Tuesday, December 03, 2019 1:25:00 PM CST December 03, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 42°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
10am 44°
11am 48°
12pm 50°
1pm 54°