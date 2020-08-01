CPS offers school supply kits for in-person students

COLUMBIA — Elementary students in the Columbia Public School system who are attending in-person classes can purchase prepackaged, sanitized supply kits that will be delivered directly to their classroom.

"With our current restrictions due to COVID-19, we are not able to share supplies or accept community supplies this year," an email sent to parents read. "We need to ensure that the supplies begin at school and stay with that child each day."

The supply kits are $27 and available for purchase on the district website.

A Columbia parent, Cassondra Moore, said she doesn't mind paying.

“Honestly, as long as they're not making a profit off of it,” said Moore. “So, if you can go to the school and pay whatever their price is which would essentially be the same price as what you would get at Walmart, then I understand where they’re coming from, so it's not that big of a deal.”

Another Columbia parent, Shane Winter, said it could be frustrating, but knows that the district prioritizes safety.

“I’m okay with it, just because I’m not an employee of CPS, I know they’re doing their best,” said Winter. “It's kind of frustrating to not be able to buy your own supplies but if they have them all already set for you and it's a certain price or whatever they’re price is doesn’t gauge you, then I’m okay with it, I guess it makes it easier not to have to go shopping.”

CPS did not say specifically what would be included in the packs. Families of middle school and high school students are also getting emails about what will and will not be allowed in person this year.