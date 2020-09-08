CPS parents frustrated with iPad issues, technicians to update this week

COLUMBIA- Columbia Public Schools are set to begin on Tuesday and parents are frustrated with issues they have run into with the iPads.

CPS sent out iPads last week so that students will have the technology they needed in order to begin their schoolwork. Although CPS provided iPads, students have run into issues with being able to log into their necessary apps.

Over the weekend, CPS sent out emails to parents with steps to take in order to reboot the iPads. Even after rebooting the iPads, parents were still having trouble with logging their kids on to the devices.

CPS even held a tech support event Monday, Sept. 7 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for families who needed assistance.

"We got the iPads late last week, but mine wouldn't connect," said CPS parent Libby Brockman-Knight. "So, they sent reset emails today, but despite multiple attempts, that didn't work either. The tech told me it was a faulty iPad when I got here."

Technicians will also be at the front entrance of all CPS middle schools from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8 through Friday, Sept. 11, and 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8 through Thursday, Sept. 10 at the front entrance of the Aslin Administration Building.

Our vendor made a change on Friday to prepare for the coming year. It deleted all our presets.



CPS Techs will be at Aslin tonight until 7:30pm and again at every middle school.



A fix can be done at home. Thank you, @RBElibrarygirl, for the video! https://t.co/OLGG7tTJ7V pic.twitter.com/zyWIZjwSHW — Peter Stiepleman (@PStieple) September 7, 2020

IT personnel will also be available at each of the elementary schools beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8.

According to an email sent to parents, the vendor CPS uses for filtering connectivity made modifications to the iPad setup, which caused additional issues.

One parent, Kaila Jackson also expressed her frustration level with CPS.

"Between zero and one hundred, I'm at a 95," she said.

The district also released a YouTube video with instructions on how to reset devices.