CPS parents react to delayed first day of classes

2 weeks 2 days 13 hours ago Monday, August 24 2020 Aug 24, 2020 Monday, August 24, 2020 7:39:00 PM CDT August 24, 2020 in News
By: Janelle Finch, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA -- Schools across the mid-Missouri area began classes on Monday. Columbia Public Schools were set to open their doors on Tuesday, but after a board decision earlier this month, the first day of classes is pushed to September 8.

In an Aug. 24 email addressed to CPS parents, community relations director Michelle Baumstark said CPS would be using an in-person hybrid model which includes two days of classes in-person and three days of virtual learning.

Baumstark also said “It is still possible that the numbers could change the in-person learning mode again prior to the start of the school year.”

CPS mom Rebecca Miller says she doesn’t expect the hybrid model to still be an option.

“Just from hearing about what’s going on at schools like Mizzou, I just don’t see CPS making it those two weeks,” Miller said.

Miller said she thinks it’d be best to plan to be fully online. While saying this, she acknowledged her privilege to internet access and that her situation isn’t the same as every CPS parent. She said going through this experience with kids in high school is much different than if her children were younger.

“These early years are hard on any kid,” Miller said. “My daughter is going to be a freshman this year at a new school and I want her to be able to develop real relationships.”

Miller is planning to opt into the in-person hybrid model for her daughter, but her son, who is a senior, plans to take classes online.

