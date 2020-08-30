CPS parents react to increase in COVID-19 cases after MU students returned

3 days 3 hours 37 minutes ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 Thursday, August 27, 2020 6:26:00 PM CDT August 27, 2020 in News
By: Jasmine Lotts and Ian Russell, KOMU 8 News Reporters
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools should have started this week, but the school district wanted to wait to see what would happen with coronavirus cases once college students returned.

On Thursday, the district's 14-day case rate reached 52.1, after Boone County reported 83 new COVID-19 cases. That could mean classes will be all online. 

CPS parent Amanda Atkins said that the month of August in Columbia is always filled with change. 

"I have lived here all of my life, so I know in August our town always changes a lot," she said. "This year, the change is involved in our community's transmission rates going to go up, as far as COVID goes. That's no surprise, that's a no-brainer."

Regina Baer, another parent, said cases were going to rise regardless of the presence of college students. 

"The CPS administration wanted it to go back online regardless of college kids coming back to town," she said. "That just gave them more reinforcement to make it happen. I don't like it at all. I think kids need to go back to school, that's apart of learning and growing."

A third parent, Lauren Emerick, says the possibility of going all online complicates her plans for daycare as well.

"You know, we're both pretty stressed out about it. We keep each other updated," she said. "What are the numbers for today, for Columbia, what's this look like. OK, we're not going to sugarcoat this, it is what it is, but here are our options... they're not great."

Steve Hollis, human service manager with Boone County Public Heath and Human Services, said they don't know for sure that college students bumped COVID-19 numbers up. 

"We certainly see a correlation between the return of college students, our community, and the case numbers," he said. "All we can say is we don't distinguished the college students because they are a fabric of our community."

Hollis said as of Thursday, 742 of the coronavirus cases in Boone County are between the ages of 18-22. That's 34% of the total cases in the county. 

