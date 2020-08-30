CPS parents react to new spectator guidelines

2 days 36 minutes 33 seconds ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 10:43:00 PM CDT August 28, 2020 in News
By: Liam Garrity, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools released new spectator guidelines Thursday for Friday's football games.

The plan is to have one spectator per student participant with no general admission. CPS officials also said they will have no marching band present and a limit on the amount of cheerleaders and dancers at the games.

Joshua Hill, a CPS parent, said he is okay with the guidelines as long as football continues.

“Remember this is for the kids, this is not for us," Hill said. "This is not for anyone out there complaining about the guidelines, as long as the kids get to play we're happy.”

In a statement, CPS community relations director Michelle Baumstark said they are happy the games can go as planned even though it will not be like the traditional environment.

“We recognize that this plan is not what a Friday night game experience would look like during normal times,” Baumstark said. “For the current time, we are glad we are able to offer the competitive experience to our students, and regret that we must severely limit spectators.”

CPS officials said their plan had a 300 person limit in the stadium, with 150 people socially distanced on each side of the field.

Another parent, Greg Trachel, said he hopes the district includes everyone when making decisions.

“Nobody wants to put anybody in danger, but at the same time we have to live life and you can do it reasonably,” Trachel said. “Whether it's wear masks everywhere, or whether it's again, social distancing, I still think there's more of a happy medium that needs to be met so all people can essentially partake in just life.”

For information on CPS spectator guidelines, go to its website or social media pages.

More News

Grid
List

This 7-year-old boy held a heartbreaking memorial for Chadwick Boseman, who played his favorite superhero
This 7-year-old boy held a heartbreaking memorial for Chadwick Boseman, who played his favorite superhero
(CNN) -- When 7-year-old Kian Westbrook learned that Chadwick Boseman, the actor who played his favorite superhero, had died, he... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, August 30 2020 Aug 30, 2020 Sunday, August 30, 2020 6:52:00 PM CDT August 30, 2020 in News

CPS to hold special session Monday to vote on method of learning
CPS to hold special session Monday to vote on method of learning
COLUMBIA - The Board of Education for Columbia Public Schools is meeting Monday afternoon for a special session to determine... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, August 30 2020 Aug 30, 2020 Sunday, August 30, 2020 4:38:00 PM CDT August 30, 2020 in News

Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County five-day average climbs to 93.4
Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County five-day average climbs to 93.4
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage:... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, August 30 2020 Aug 30, 2020 Sunday, August 30, 2020 3:09:00 PM CDT August 30, 2020 in News

4 people shot at Kansas City nightclub where past mass shooting happened
4 people shot at Kansas City nightclub where past mass shooting happened
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) —Four people were shot and injured early Sunday morning at a Kansas City nightclub that was... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, August 30 2020 Aug 30, 2020 Sunday, August 30, 2020 12:04:00 PM CDT August 30, 2020 in Continuous News

One dead after fatal crash in Columbia
One dead after fatal crash in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is currently investigating a fatal four-vehicle crash that occurred on I-70 Saturday night. ... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, August 30 2020 Aug 30, 2020 Sunday, August 30, 2020 11:43:00 AM CDT August 30, 2020 in Continuous News

Suspect in custody after shooting 2 St. Louis officers
Suspect in custody after shooting 2 St. Louis officers
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (CNN) — Authorities report that a suspect shot two St. Louis police officers who were responding... More >>
12 hours ago Sunday, August 30 2020 Aug 30, 2020 Sunday, August 30, 2020 10:20:00 AM CDT August 30, 2020 in Continuous News

1 dead in Portland after protestors and Trump supporters clash
1 dead in Portland after protestors and Trump supporters clash
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) —Police report that one person was fatally shot in Portland Oregon, as Black Lives matter and a... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, August 30 2020 Aug 30, 2020 Sunday, August 30, 2020 10:06:00 AM CDT August 30, 2020 in Continuous News

MU students react to record daily increase in COVID-19 cases
MU students react to record daily increase in COVID-19 cases
COLUMBIA– After Boone County saw a record daily increase in COVID-19 this weekend, some MU students have concerns. Boone... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 29 2020 Aug 29, 2020 Saturday, August 29, 2020 8:30:00 PM CDT August 29, 2020 in News

Lake of the Ozarks's 32nd annual Shootout draws large crowds
Lake of the Ozarks's 32nd annual Shootout draws large crowds
SUNRISE BEACH – Neither rain nor the COVID-19 pandemic prevented crowds from gathering to watch the 32nd annual Shootout at... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 29 2020 Aug 29, 2020 Saturday, August 29, 2020 4:37:00 PM CDT August 29, 2020 in News

Missouri cancels practice to stand up to racial inequality
Missouri cancels practice to stand up to racial inequality
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Football players from Missouri have joined other college athletes in a push to end racial... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 29 2020 Aug 29, 2020 Saturday, August 29, 2020 3:47:02 PM CDT August 29, 2020 in News

Boone County Electric Cooperative restoring power in Louisiana
Boone County Electric Cooperative restoring power in Louisiana
COLUMBIA – The Boone County Electric Cooperative sent 10 linemen and five trucks to DeRidder, La. Saturday morning to assist... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 29 2020 Aug 29, 2020 Saturday, August 29, 2020 12:43:00 PM CDT August 29, 2020 in News

UPDATED: Suspect in custody after early morning shooting
UPDATED: Suspect in custody after early morning shooting
COLUMBIA - Columbia police are investigating a shooting near 10th and Broadway Saturday morning. Officers responded to the scene around... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 29 2020 Aug 29, 2020 Saturday, August 29, 2020 10:15:00 AM CDT August 29, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 coverage: 131 new cases in Boone County marks single day record
Saturday COVID-19 coverage: 131 new cases in Boone County marks single day record
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage:... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 29 2020 Aug 29, 2020 Saturday, August 29, 2020 9:52:00 AM CDT August 29, 2020 in News

CPS parents react to new spectator guidelines
CPS parents react to new spectator guidelines
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools released new spectator guidelines Thursday for Friday's football games. The plan is to have... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 10:43:00 PM CDT August 28, 2020 in News

Chadwick Boseman, Marvel's Black Panther, dies at 43
Chadwick Boseman, Marvel's Black Panther, dies at 43
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 9:38:00 PM CDT August 28, 2020 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 1: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 1: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from high school football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. Check out updates... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 6:26:00 PM CDT August 28, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever Week 1: High school football photos and videos
Friday Night Fever Week 1: High school football photos and videos
Welcome to Week 1 of Friday Night Fever! Our game of the week has the Warrensburg Tigers travelling to Adkins... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 6:21:00 PM CDT August 28, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

JCPS students return to class, complain about lunches
JCPS students return to class, complain about lunches
JEFFERSON CITY - Students had to get used to a new normal after starting the fall semester on Monday. One... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 6:18:00 PM CDT August 28, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
12am 73°
1am 70°
2am 69°
3am 68°