CPS parents react to new spectator guidelines

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools released new spectator guidelines Thursday for Friday's football games.

The plan is to have one spectator per student participant with no general admission. CPS officials also said they will have no marching band present and a limit on the amount of cheerleaders and dancers at the games.

Joshua Hill, a CPS parent, said he is okay with the guidelines as long as football continues.

“Remember this is for the kids, this is not for us," Hill said. "This is not for anyone out there complaining about the guidelines, as long as the kids get to play we're happy.”

In a statement, CPS community relations director Michelle Baumstark said they are happy the games can go as planned even though it will not be like the traditional environment.

“We recognize that this plan is not what a Friday night game experience would look like during normal times,” Baumstark said. “For the current time, we are glad we are able to offer the competitive experience to our students, and regret that we must severely limit spectators.”

CPS officials said their plan had a 300 person limit in the stadium, with 150 people socially distanced on each side of the field.

Another parent, Greg Trachel, said he hopes the district includes everyone when making decisions.

“Nobody wants to put anybody in danger, but at the same time we have to live life and you can do it reasonably,” Trachel said. “Whether it's wear masks everywhere, or whether it's again, social distancing, I still think there's more of a happy medium that needs to be met so all people can essentially partake in just life.”

For information on CPS spectator guidelines, go to its website or social media pages.