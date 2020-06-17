CPS reacts to feedback from parents over graduation

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools sent an email to parents Monday night detailing plans for 2020 graduation ceremonies.

CPS originally planned on announcing their plans for graduation July 15, but moved the timetable up based on responses from the community.

Boone County extended its local health order and has COVID-19 limitations in effect despite the state's reopening Tuesday.

The health order caused for disputes over how graduation should be held between parents and CPS administrators causing parents to get frustrated.

Some parents raised concerns over the plan, specifically citing the restriction of allowing only two guests from each family to view the graduation in person.

These measures aren't traditional, according to CPS Spokesperson Michelle Baumstark, but they are needed.

"We have really worked hard to plan an in-person ceremony that complies with our local health orders," Baumstark said. "We waited and ultimately came up with the best possible plan in a really difficult situation."

The school district is operating as if these conditions will be the same in late-July Baumstark said.

"We don't have a crystal ball," Baumstark said. "We have been in constant communication with the local health department about what each phase process looks like."

CPS recognizes that this is a big moment for families and their children.

"We understand that families want that in-person experience and to see their loved ones, we want that too," Baumstark said. "We would love to be able to provide a traditional, large-gathering experience but this is the time we're in. It's a chance to celebrate and honor our remaining seniors next month."

Listed below is the tentative plan according to CPS:

Dates of in-person graduation ceremonies

Rock Bridge High School, Thursday, July 30th (with Friday, July 31 for additional ceremonies if necessary)

Douglass High School, Friday, July 31st

Hickman High School, Saturday, August 1st

Battle High School, August 2nd

Times and Locations:

Ceremonies will be held at 9 a.m., 12 p.m., 3 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Douglass High School's ceremony will take place at 10 a.m.

Ceremonies are expected to last approximately 1 hour.

Ceremonies are planned to take place in the gym or performing arts center. Each school will communicate the location.

The time between ceremonies will allow for graduates to take photos with their families outside of the school and for the venue to be cleaned before the next ceremony is held.

Graduates and Guests: