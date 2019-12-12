CPS releases report on alleged racial taunts during football game

COLUMBIA – Columbia Public Schools released its investigation summary into the Battle High School vs. Jackson R-2 varsity football game.

According to the report released Tuesday, based on evidence collected, CPS was not able to prove the allegations made.

The claims said Battle High School football players and cheerleaders were harassed and called racial slurs at the game in Jackson on Sept 27. Battle players also said the visitors' locker room was trashed after the game was over.

The report states the district reviewed approximately 7 hours of video footage from 14 different video camera angles multiple times. The video cameras had no audio so the district interviewed coaches, cheerleaders, players, parents and administrators present at the game.

KOMU reached out to Battle High School, Jackson R-2 School District, players, parents, cheerleaders and coaches but did not hear anything back. Only one player responded but did not want to comment.

No official reports have been filed with MSHSAA regarding, player, coach, referee or fan conduct during the game.

The investigation has now been turned over to the CPS Human Resources Department.