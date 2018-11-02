CPS reports increase in enrollment for 2014-2015 school year

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools (CPS) started classes Tuesday with more students than last year.

CPS reported first day enrollment was 18,178, an increase of 42 students from the 2013-2014 school year.

According to CPS, district administrators will be working this week to resolve any issues related to class sizes and transportation.

CPS said the enrollment number is based on first day attendance, and an official enrollment number will be computed on the last Wednesday of September.

According to CPS, it expects new students to continue registering for classes over the next several days.

CPS said teachers and students were well prepared for the first day, and the buildings were clean and in good repair.