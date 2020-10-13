CPS school board to vote on new in-person learning options

20 hours 33 minutes 12 seconds ago Monday, October 12 2020 Oct 12, 2020 Monday, October 12, 2020 7:22:00 AM CDT October 12, 2020 in News
By: Erin Davis, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA – There could finally be an answer on whether to send students back to school or not after months of back and forth conversation Monday night. The board of education plans to vote on a new plan to phase back in-person learning.

The proposed model would be a full four-day week to allow for cleanings on Wednesdays and different return dates by grade level. Preschool and elementary students would return as early as Oct. 19, middle school students would return on Nov. 5 and high school students would be back to in-person classes on Jan. 19. That day is after the high school final exam week. 

Hickman High School senior James Lober was excited about homecoming and to make his final year count. However, now he said all he wants is to go back to the classrooms.

“I honestly don't know what the vote is gonna be,” Lober said. “I know it should be that we go back because no one's learning.”

While the board of education allows for public comment at meetings, Lober said he feels like the students' voice hasn’t mattered.

“I don't feel like we're being heard,” Lober said. “They don't ask us anything. I don't know if they realize no one's learning anything.”

According to the Columbia Public School 14-day COVID-19 tracker, the count was at 33.5 on Oct. 11. This is in the range of hybrid learning.

The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday night. You can view the meeting here.

More News

Grid
List

CPS board votes to send elementary school children back to classrooms
CPS board votes to send elementary school children back to classrooms
In a close vote, the Columbia School Board voted late Monday for a reopening plan that will send elementary... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 2:21:16 AM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after 'unexplained illness'
Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after 'unexplained illness'
(CNN) -- Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson said Monday it has paused the advanced clinical trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, October 12 2020 Oct 12, 2020 Monday, October 12, 2020 10:23:17 PM CDT October 12, 2020 in News

Trump holds 1st rally since contracting coronavirus
Trump holds 1st rally since contracting coronavirus
SANFORD, Florida (AP) — President Donald Trump has retuned to the campaign trail as he tries to stage a late... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, October 12 2020 Oct 12, 2020 Monday, October 12, 2020 6:56:06 PM CDT October 12, 2020 in News

COVID-19 cases spreading rapidly in Cole County
COVID-19 cases spreading rapidly in Cole County
JEFFERSON CITY - COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Cole County. The county has seen an increase of over... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, October 12 2020 Oct 12, 2020 Monday, October 12, 2020 6:55:00 PM CDT October 12, 2020 in News

Old coupon brings back fond memories
Old coupon brings back fond memories
COLUMBIA- A business honoring an outdated coupon is nothing new, but what if that coupon is from 2002? For... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, October 12 2020 Oct 12, 2020 Monday, October 12, 2020 5:55:00 PM CDT October 12, 2020 in News

Boone Electric Cooperative sends hurricane help to Louisiana
Boone Electric Cooperative sends hurricane help to Louisiana
COLUMBIA- Boone Electric Cooperative sent ten linemen, six trucks and other equipment to part of southern Louisiana affected by Hurricane... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, October 12 2020 Oct 12, 2020 Monday, October 12, 2020 5:28:00 PM CDT October 12, 2020 in News

Missouri agency working to fix state's COVID-19 dashboard
Missouri agency working to fix state's COVID-19 dashboard
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Two days after a “database extract error” incorrectly showed a massive one-day increase in coronavirus cases... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, October 12 2020 Oct 12, 2020 Monday, October 12, 2020 4:35:00 PM CDT October 12, 2020 in News

Local haunted house scares from a distance
Local haunted house scares from a distance
COLUMBIA - Trick-or-treating, pumpkin patches and haunted houses will look different this year due to COVID-19, but Fearfest Haunted House... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, October 12 2020 Oct 12, 2020 Monday, October 12, 2020 4:16:00 PM CDT October 12, 2020 in News

Columbia Vehicle Stop Committee to meet Tuesday to cover traffic stop data
Columbia Vehicle Stop Committee to meet Tuesday to cover traffic stop data
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department will hold the Columbia Police Chief's Vehicle Stop Committee meeting at the CPD Regional... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, October 12 2020 Oct 12, 2020 Monday, October 12, 2020 3:45:00 PM CDT October 12, 2020 in News

Missouri voter rights case in the hands of appeals panel
Missouri voter rights case in the hands of appeals panel
O'FALLON (AP) — With the election just three weeks away, a federal appeals panel in St. Louis is expected to... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, October 12 2020 Oct 12, 2020 Monday, October 12, 2020 3:43:00 PM CDT October 12, 2020 in News

CPS parents voice opinions ahead of Monday's board meeting
CPS parents voice opinions ahead of Monday's board meeting
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education will vote Monday night on whether to send students back to school... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, October 12 2020 Oct 12, 2020 Monday, October 12, 2020 2:40:00 PM CDT October 12, 2020 in News

CPS board approves elementary return, votes down middle and high school option
CPS board approves elementary return, votes down middle and high school option
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education voted Monday night to send elementary school students back to in-person learning... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, October 12 2020 Oct 12, 2020 Monday, October 12, 2020 2:31:00 PM CDT October 12, 2020 in News

BREAKING: Missouri football against Vanderbilt postponed
BREAKING: Missouri football against Vanderbilt postponed
COLUMBIA- Sources have confirmed to KOMU 8 Sports that the Missouri and Vanderbilt game scheduled for Saturday at Faurot Field... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, October 12 2020 Oct 12, 2020 Monday, October 12, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT October 12, 2020 in Sports

WATCH: Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearing
WATCH: Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearing
WASHINGTON D.C.- The Senate Judiciary Committee will begin its first day of confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, October 12 2020 Oct 12, 2020 Monday, October 12, 2020 12:03:00 PM CDT October 12, 2020 in News

Mizzou volleyball season opener postponed due to COVID-19 cases
Mizzou volleyball season opener postponed due to COVID-19 cases
COLUMBIA- The Mizzou Volleyball season opener at Alabama has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases and the subsequent quarantine... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, October 12 2020 Oct 12, 2020 Monday, October 12, 2020 11:56:00 AM CDT October 12, 2020 in Sports

DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
MISSOURI- As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. The... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, October 12 2020 Oct 12, 2020 Monday, October 12, 2020 11:00:00 AM CDT October 12, 2020 in News

Missouri S&T receives single largest donation in state history for higher education
Missouri S&T receives single largest donation in state history for higher education
ROLLA- A St. Louis couple donated $300 million to a foundation that will support Missouri University of Science and Technology,... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, October 12 2020 Oct 12, 2020 Monday, October 12, 2020 9:57:00 AM CDT October 12, 2020 in News

Monday COVID-19 Coverage: The Crossing to hold free COVID-19 testing event Tuesday
Monday COVID-19 Coverage: The Crossing to hold free COVID-19 testing event Tuesday
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Layered bar/line... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, October 12 2020 Oct 12, 2020 Monday, October 12, 2020 8:57:00 AM CDT October 12, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 49°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4am 46°
5am 48°
6am 47°
7am 48°