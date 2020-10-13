CPS school board to vote on new in-person learning options

COLUMBIA – There could finally be an answer on whether to send students back to school or not after months of back and forth conversation Monday night. The board of education plans to vote on a new plan to phase back in-person learning.

The proposed model would be a full four-day week to allow for cleanings on Wednesdays and different return dates by grade level. Preschool and elementary students would return as early as Oct. 19, middle school students would return on Nov. 5 and high school students would be back to in-person classes on Jan. 19. That day is after the high school final exam week.

Hickman High School senior James Lober was excited about homecoming and to make his final year count. However, now he said all he wants is to go back to the classrooms.

“I honestly don't know what the vote is gonna be,” Lober said. “I know it should be that we go back because no one's learning.”

While the board of education allows for public comment at meetings, Lober said he feels like the students' voice hasn’t mattered.

“I don't feel like we're being heard,” Lober said. “They don't ask us anything. I don't know if they realize no one's learning anything.”

According to the Columbia Public School 14-day COVID-19 tracker, the count was at 33.5 on Oct. 11. This is in the range of hybrid learning.

The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday night. You can view the meeting here.