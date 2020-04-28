CPS seniors 'frustrated' and 'hurt' by possible graduation plans

9 hours 39 minutes 1 second ago Monday, April 27 2020 Apr 27, 2020 Monday, April 27, 2020 5:01:00 PM CDT April 27, 2020 in News
By: Caroline Dade, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Brayden Dodds thought she was going to graduate the evening of May 22, but the COVID-19 pandemic cut her senior year short and left graduation plans up in the air. 

"No one thought back in March when we left school that we would seriously never see each other again," she said.

As of Monday afternoon, Columbia Public Schools had not announced alternative plans for its graduation ceremonies. However, district spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said the district is considering several options. One of those options is a "hybrid experience," which would include a virtual ceremony with the possibility for graduates to get their diplomas at their high school. 

For Dodds, a Hickman High School senior, the idea of capping off 13 years of education with a virtual ceremony is disappointing. 

"Obviously we all understand that it's not going to be normal," she said. "Nothing's going to be normal, but we want it to be as close to normal as we can get." 

Dodds was part of a group of seniors who sent an email to district superintendent Peter Stiepleman on Sunday. The email was prompted by an article in the Columbia Missourian, which detailed the "hybrid" option. 

"We are tired of hearing information from news articles and adults that will not be impacted by the loss of our end of year celebrations this time next year," the seniors wrote. "We are tired of hearing that this is so sad and unfortunate, we know it is. We are completely aware of how upsetting this is, but what is more upsetting is that it doesn't even feel like anyone is trying to include our input or our opinions on the matter."

Dodds and other students had a meeting with Tony Gragnani, Hickman High School principal, on Monday afternoon. Dodds said it was an open forum where seniors were able to express their opinions. 

One option the seniors initially proposed was having an outdoor commencement at Faurot Field, where graduates would be able to sit at least 6 feet apart. However, Stiepleman told them he had checked with the University of Missouri, and Faurot Field would not be available. 

On Friday, Jefferson City Schools announced two make-up dates for an in-person ceremony during the summer. 

Stiepleman told KOMU 8 News in an email that the eventual format of any CPS graduation events will depend heavily on what regulations the health department establishes to limit the size of gatherings once the stay-at-home order ends May 4.

Dodds said she knows many events can't be made up, however, she said if the seniors can only have one event for the rest of the school year, they want it to be graduation.

"At the end of it, you go through all of high school to graduate," she said. "That's the end of it, so as long as we get that final end-of-the-year closure, I think it would mean a lot to everyone."

More News

Grid
List

State Supreme Court lets inmates execution date stand
State Supreme Court lets inmates execution date stand
JEFFERSON CITY— The Missouri Supreme Court on Monday denied a request from a man facing execution next month for a... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, April 27 2020 Apr 27, 2020 Monday, April 27, 2020 9:31:00 PM CDT April 27, 2020 in News

Top Missouri lawmaker pitches $700M in state budget cuts
Top Missouri lawmaker pitches $700M in state budget cuts
COLUMBIA (AP) — A top Missouri House lawmaker on Monday moved to trim $700 million from the state’s proposed budget... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, April 27 2020 Apr 27, 2020 Monday, April 27, 2020 7:46:00 PM CDT April 27, 2020 in News

COVID-19 Town Hall: Jefferson City Mayor talks reopening amid pandemic
COVID-19 Town Hall: Jefferson City Mayor talks reopening amid pandemic
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with Jefferson City's Mayor Monday about how the city plans to handle the state reopening... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, April 27 2020 Apr 27, 2020 Monday, April 27, 2020 7:25:00 PM CDT April 27, 2020 in News

Bills are piling up for some mid-Missourians during COVID-19
Bills are piling up for some mid-Missourians during COVID-19
COLUMBIA - Rent, gas, and utility bills are piling up fast, especially for people who have lost their jobs or... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, April 27 2020 Apr 27, 2020 Monday, April 27, 2020 7:13:00 PM CDT April 27, 2020 in News

Colorado man claiming to have COVID-19 arrested for allegedly spitting on Boone County deputies
Colorado man claiming to have COVID-19 arrested for allegedly spitting on Boone County deputies
COLUMBIA - A Colorado man told to quarantine with COVID-19 exposure was arraigned in a Boone County courtroom Monday after... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, April 27 2020 Apr 27, 2020 Monday, April 27, 2020 6:44:00 PM CDT April 27, 2020 in News

Saline County to test 400 people, with or without symptoms, for COVID-19
Saline County to test 400 people, with or without symptoms, for COVID-19
MARSHALL - The Saline County Health Department, along with Katy Trail Community Health, are providing COVID-19 testing for 400 county... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, April 27 2020 Apr 27, 2020 Monday, April 27, 2020 6:42:00 PM CDT April 27, 2020 in News

TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
COLUMBIA - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport received a grant worth almost $17.5 million from the CARES Act. That amount... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, April 27 2020 Apr 27, 2020 Monday, April 27, 2020 5:55:00 PM CDT April 27, 2020 in News

CPS seniors 'frustrated' and 'hurt' by possible graduation plans
CPS seniors 'frustrated' and 'hurt' by possible graduation plans
COLUMBIA - Brayden Dodds thought she was going to graduate the evening of May 22, but the COVID-19 pandemic cut... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, April 27 2020 Apr 27, 2020 Monday, April 27, 2020 5:01:00 PM CDT April 27, 2020 in News

Governor Parson: All Missouri businesses allowed to reopen May 4
Governor Parson: All Missouri businesses allowed to reopen May 4
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced his plan to re-open the state during a press briefing Monday. The... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, April 27 2020 Apr 27, 2020 Monday, April 27, 2020 3:25:00 PM CDT April 27, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, April 27 2020 Apr 27, 2020 Monday, April 27, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 27, 2020 in News

Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture gets kids to be creative with weekly contest
Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture gets kids to be creative with weekly contest
COLUMBIA – Staying home has become the new norm, at least for the next few months while we slowly get... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, April 27 2020 Apr 27, 2020 Monday, April 27, 2020 1:58:00 PM CDT April 27, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Teachers celebrate their high school seniors
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Teachers celebrate their high school seniors
COLUMBIA - Hickman High School teachers put signs on the front yards of seniors Monday to celebrate their high school... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, April 27 2020 Apr 27, 2020 Monday, April 27, 2020 1:25:00 PM CDT April 27, 2020 in News

California assisted living center faces more positive COVID-19 cases
California assisted living center faces more positive COVID-19 cases
CALIFORNIA — Five residents from Valley Park West Retirement Living Center in Moniteau County have tested positive for COVID-19. ... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, April 27 2020 Apr 27, 2020 Monday, April 27, 2020 1:22:00 PM CDT April 27, 2020 in News

SSM Health will furlough 2,000 employees
SSM Health will furlough 2,000 employees
JEFFERSON CITY - SSM Health has announced that it will be furloughing about 2,000 workers, or 5% of their workforce,... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, April 27 2020 Apr 27, 2020 Monday, April 27, 2020 12:54:00 PM CDT April 27, 2020 in News

Why some kids are happier right now, and other unexpected effects of quarantine
Why some kids are happier right now, and other unexpected effects of quarantine
(CNN) -- Like most parents , Seagal Hagege, a mom of three in Irvine, California, wasn't exactly looking forward to... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, April 27 2020 Apr 27, 2020 Monday, April 27, 2020 12:41:34 PM CDT April 27, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

CPD investigates shots fired in Columbia
CPD investigates shots fired in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Bodie Drive on Sunday night for multiple reports... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, April 27 2020 Apr 27, 2020 Monday, April 27, 2020 11:18:00 AM CDT April 27, 2020 in News

Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Saline County rises to 128 active cases, Boone county down to three
Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Saline County rises to 128 active cases, Boone county down to three
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. ... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, April 27 2020 Apr 27, 2020 Monday, April 27, 2020 5:33:00 AM CDT April 27, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Three women make masks for essential workers, communities
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Three women make masks for essential workers, communities
HOLTS SUMMIT - Three women have made more than 1,000 masks for essential workers, patients and people at high risk... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 26 2020 Apr 26, 2020 Sunday, April 26, 2020 10:35:00 PM CDT April 26, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 57°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
3am 59°
4am 59°
5am 59°
6am 57°