COLUMBIA – More Columbia Public Schools students could be headed back to in-person learning sooner than expected.
With new recommendations from superintendent Dr. Peter Stiepleman, there could be a vote Monday night for middle school students to return on Nov. 30 and high schoolers on Dec. 3.
The CoMo for a Safe Return to School group plans to hold a rally before the board meeting to show support for teachers. The group also started an online petition asking CPS to implement for safety features for a safe return such as enforcement of social distancing, mandatory masking and proper air purification in classrooms.
Johanna Cox is a part of the group, but doesn’t agree with a return to in-person learning.
“I want the school board, and the community to see that there is a large group of people in this community who support both online learning and a return to see when it's safe,” said Cox. “But most importantly, we support the health and safeness for our kids and for our teachers and for our staff.”
The group is holding a rally at 5:30 p.m. outside the Aslin Administration building to show their support for teachers.
“[I’ve seen teachers] teaching them not only the subject matter that they were already going to teach them whether they were in seat or not,” said Cox. “But teaching them grace and teaching them resiliency, and teaching them how to be able to be flexible.”
However, some parents are still keen on returning to in-person learning. When KOMU spoke with CPS mother Lindsey Campbell earlier this year, she said that in-person learning is saving her money that was previously spent on daycare.
"Going back to in-person is helping our family financially. Now we have extra money to buy school supplies and other needs it's exciting for us," Campbell said.
If the CPS school board decides to hold voting procedures for a return to in-person learning, the vote will be held during tonight's CPS school board meeting.
The school board meeting is set to start at 6:30 p.m. and public comments can be submitted until 2 p.m.