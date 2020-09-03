CPS Superintendent answers reopening questions

COLUMBIA – Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Peter Stiepleman answered some questions from parents regarding the reopening of schools, Wednesday morning on KOMU 8 News Today.

In a June survey, the majority of parents said they wanted their children to go back to in-person learning. However, Stiepleman said the situation with coronavirus cases has changed in our area ever since.

"Our data supported that in March, April, May and June. 80% of our families, myself included, I'm a parent of children in the public schools, we chose in person as well," he said. "I wish we could have stayed there, but to ignore the case rate data, to ignore the positivity rate, to ignore the guidelines and the conversations that we have with our health department would have flown in the face of what our survey yielded.”

The superintendent also addressed the question of how high school students are playing sports but not going to school.

"The Missouri State High School Athletic Association, MSHSAA, actually adjusted its rules and what they're allowing for is greater flexibility," Stiepleman said. "There's flexibility in terms of changing one season if they want, and they can play sports if they are online."

Stiepleman said CPS is also working to find opportunities to band students to participate in their extracurricular activities.

He also said the school district will have individualized education plans for 2,000 students who receive some degree of special education. Those students will also be monitored to make sure their assigned learning strategy is effective.

"We have children who are, whose you know, they're exceptional, in the sense that to be able to engage in an online platform would have been extremely difficult," Stiepleman said. "We learned a lot from the spring, and so we're really excited to be able to, to be able to provide that for our families."

The superintendent said although the school year will start online on Tuesday, the School Board asked CPS officials to start working on a timeline to return to the classrooms.

"We'll have another board meeting on the 14th of September, and then another one on the 24th. And you can count on every time we meet, we're going to be talking about that timeline for our return," Stiepleman said.

You can watch the two interview segments below: