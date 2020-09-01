UPDATE: CPS school board decides to start year fully online

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education has voted 6 - 1 to open schools in a virtual capacity for the upcoming school year. Blake Willoughby was the only dissenting vote.

The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education held a special session Monday afternoon to discuss returning to school.

CPS Superintendent Dr. Peter Stiepleman recommended, on behalf of the administration, that CPS start the school year fully online.





"The ever changing nature of this situation have made it very difficult. The plan from June changed last week from in-person to in-person hybrid, and then tonight, I am recommending we become more restrictive," Stiepleman said. "I believe that starting in a virtual model will help us teach with fewer interruptions. And I believe we should dedicate every board meeting to our return."

He also confirmed 52 district staff have either tested positive or are in isolation, just in the past week.

During the meeting, board members stressed how heavily the decision weighed on them.

"Every member on this board has listened and shed tears on this decision," board member Della Streaty-Wilhoit said. "Please try to understand what we are doing. Agree to disagree, but don't step on us. We are trying to do the very best that we can."

"Whatever we do tonight, we have to provide our community a modicum of certainty," fellow board member Helen Wade said. "We have to make a commitment to a position."

The district stated earlier this summer that if the rate of COVID-19 cases surpassed 50 per 10,000 residents, the district will be virtual this year. The rate on the district's 14-day tracker Monday was 71.5 per 10,000 people.

"The data is really clear," Stiepleman said. "I could not in good conscious say [in-person learning] is something that I recommend tonight."

The school board's decision was supported by the president of Columbia Missouri National Education Association, Kathy Steinhoff.

"I support their move to go virtual," said Steinhoff. "I just think that our safety is much more important. And when I say our safety, I mean our entire community."

While Steinhoff was in full support of the move to go virtual, a CPS parent, Meredith Hoenes believes students should have in-person classes. Specifically, the elementary school kids.

"I'm heartbroken," said Hoenes. "I think kids are missing out, especially the young kids. And I really wish they would've voted differently."

The board committed to focusing on the possibility of reopening at its upcoming board meetings. The next meeting is September 14.