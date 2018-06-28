CPS Superintendent speaks in Common Ground Lecture Series
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Peter Stiepleman, will speak at the Imago Gallery and Cultural Center Tuesday night.
Dr. Stiepleman will address the role families play in education of grade-school children.
He will speak about issues such as how families influence academic development as well as how the community can help meet the needs of a child with little or no home support.
This is a part of the Common Ground Lecture Series.
The series aims to raise awareness of cultural and community issues.
In September, Jay Atlas spoke at the Imago Gallery, as a part of the lecture series, in regards to problems surrounding human trafficking.
The lecture Monday will be free and open to the public.
The event runs from 7 to 8:30 PM and Dr. Stiepleman will take questions from attendees after he speaks.
The gallery is located at 1020 E. Broadway in Suite G.