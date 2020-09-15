CPS Superintendent to speak about technology issues, phasing-in plans

COLUMBIA- The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education is set to meet Monday night at 6:30 p.m.

CPS Superintendent Peter Stiepleman will update the Board on technology issues, contact tracing, plans for phasing-in pre-K through second grade students and other topics related to COVID-19.

As of Monday, Sept. 14, CPS' 14-day rate was at 78.4 percent per 10,000 people.

According to CPS policy, if the rate were less than 10 cases per 10,000 residents, CPS would continue in-person learning all five days a week. If the rate were between 10 to 50, then CPS would have a hybrid of in-person classes for two days and virtual learning for three days each week. If the rate were over 50, CPS would have all virtual learning.

The presentation will also discuss phasing-in plans for other grade levels and athletics and activities.

Doors will open at 6:00 p.m and building capacity is limited to 50 people. You can watch the full meeting here.

KOMU 8 has a reporter at the meeting and will update you as we learn more.