CPS superintendent writes about FL school shooting in letter to parents

8 months 2 weeks 4 days ago Thursday, February 15 2018 Feb 15, 2018 Thursday, February 15, 2018 12:03:00 PM CST February 15, 2018 in News
By: Steve Lambson, News Content Manager

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Peter Stiepleman sent a letter to parents on Thursday detailing his thoughts and reactions to the high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Seventeen people died when Nikolas Cruz, 19, allegedly went into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday and opened fire. Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

In his letter to parents, Stiepleman talked about security at Columbia schools, training for staff in emergency situations, and resources available to students and parents who may need help after the events in Florida.

Read the full letter below:

"Dear Parent or Guardian,

"My first reaction yesterday when I heard the news about the horrible tragedy in Florida was sadness.  I thought about my own children and the children and staff in our schools.  It’s easy to fall into a feeling of despair, but I also thought about the importance of remaining vigilant and not becoming numb to such horrific and senseless acts.   As parents and educators, we think about what we are doing every day to make sure our children are safe. Please be assured that safety is our top priority in Columbia Public Schools.

"While what children may know and understand about yesterday’s events may vary, we want you to know that counselors in our buildings are available to help students who may need assistance today. If your child would like to speak to someone at school about his or her feelings, concerns or fears, please let us know or encourage him or her to reach out to a trusted adult.

"I also want to take a moment to share with you some of the measures we take as a district to keep our schools safe. 

"All staff members in our district, including teachers, administrators, and support staff, are trained in emergency response procedures. We have plans in place for each of our buildings to deal with emergency situations, including those similar to what occurred yesterday. We conduct regular drills, including active intruder drills, which help to keep the right procedures and precautions fresh in our minds.   When a drill is conducted the entire school participates, including students, our safety and security officers and local law enforcement.  During these drills, students and staff are taught how to barricade, evade and escape during an active situation.   

"Our school district has a strong partnership with our local law enforcement agencies and emergency responders, and we work closely with them to ensure our schools are as safe as possible. We have four full-time school resource police officers in our secondary schools.  We have eight active community outreach police officers in many of our elementary and middle schools on a daily basis.  We have three retired Columbia police officers who serve as the school district’s full-time safety and security officers.  They are well-trained and quick to respond.  They were granted permission by the Board of Education several years ago to carry concealed weapons.  Our schools are equipped with numerous security features, including buzz-in systems, security cameras, exterior lighting and mass communication systems. 

"We have created many partnerships and support systems to address mental health needs for our students.  Early identification and intervention is key so that we may meet the individual needs of students.  Columbia Public Schools is also part of the Boone County Schools Mental Health Coalition, which brings our local school districts together to implement prevention and intervention methods, reduce risk factors for children and coordinate services for at-risk students and families. 

"Because we must remain vigilant, the school district is constantly evaluating its safety and security.  Those plans include more lighting in parking lots, additional video intercom electronic door locks and security cameras, and installation of protective window film in all of our schools.  We are exploring the installation of facial recognition software in order to better identify individuals who have been banned from school campuses.  We are reviewing building entryway designs at several facilities to better improve safety and access in mind.

"All too often, as more information about these events unfolds, we learn that there were warning signs.  We need your help too.  It is critically important that our students continue to report anything suspicious or concerning they may see or hear so that we may intervene and investigate.

"Please be assured that Columbia Public Schools has the safety and best interests of your child in mind at all times. We will work together to make sure that our procedures for preventing and dealing with situations such as this are as strong as possible, and that our children are protected. We will continue to re-examine and review all of our procedures as we move forward.

"Thank you for your support and please keep the community of Parkland in your thoughts.

"Sincerely,

"Peter Stiepleman
Superintendent"

More News

Grid
List

Candidates push for votes on final weekend before election
Candidates push for votes on final weekend before election
BOONE COUNTY - Candidates for Missouri State House of Representatives seats in mid-Missouri made a final push for votes on... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 Sunday, November 04, 2018 6:16:00 PM CST November 04, 2018 in News

Hartzler, Hoagenson compete for District 4 election
Hartzler, Hoagenson compete for District 4 election
COLUMBIA – In the U.S. Congressional District 4 race, incumbent Vicky Hartzler takes on newcomer Renee Hoagenson. The two are... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 Sunday, November 04, 2018 4:47:00 PM CST November 04, 2018 in News

Big names campaign in Missouri ahead of critical Senate race
Big names campaign in Missouri ahead of critical Senate race
COLUMBIA - As Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and her Republican challenger, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, make their final appeal... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 Sunday, November 04, 2018 4:33:00 PM CST November 04, 2018 in News

Military truck flips on I-70 Westbound in accident, causes backup
Military truck flips on I-70 Westbound in accident, causes backup
ROCHEPORT- A military truck flipped on I-70 Westbound near mile marker 117 at approximately 2:45 p.m. Sunday. The military... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 Sunday, November 04, 2018 4:09:00 PM CST November 04, 2018 in News

St. Louis area grocery chain adds more inventory robots
St. Louis area grocery chain adds more inventory robots
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A leading grocer in the St. Louis area is expanding its partnership with a San Francisco... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 Sunday, November 04, 2018 3:20:00 PM CST November 04, 2018 in News

Despite difference in fundraising totals, senate race still neck and neck
Despite difference in fundraising totals, senate race still neck and neck
COLUMBIA - In the final days before Election Day, the race between incumbent Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill and Republican challenger,... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 Sunday, November 04, 2018 10:45:00 AM CST November 04, 2018 in News

Amid deepening addiction crisis, FDA approves powerful new opioid
Amid deepening addiction crisis, FDA approves powerful new opioid
(CNN) -- Despite the ongoing opioid crisis plaguing the nation, the US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a... More >>
12 hours ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 Sunday, November 04, 2018 8:32:00 AM CST November 04, 2018 in News

People gather downtown for annual Magic Tree lighting
People gather downtown for annual Magic Tree lighting
COLUMBIA - The fifth annual Magic Tree lighting ceremony took place downtown Saturday. People gathered around for a countdown... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 Sunday, November 04, 2018 1:02:00 AM CDT November 04, 2018 in News

Camdenton teen killed in rollover crash
Camdenton teen killed in rollover crash
LACLEDE COUNTY - A Camdenton teen was killed when her truck overturned near Lebanon on Thursday night. According to... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 9:58:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

Driver flees after crash near downtown Columbia
Driver flees after crash near downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police were searching for the driver who fled the scene of a crash near downtown Saturday night, officers... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 9:50:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

Jefferson Middle School hosts Lego robotics tournament
Jefferson Middle School hosts Lego robotics tournament
COLUMBIA - Jefferson Middle School hosted a First Lego League robotics tournament early Saturday afternoon. There were 19 teams... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 8:51:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

Hawley, McCaskill make final push ahead of Tuesday's election
Hawley, McCaskill make final push ahead of Tuesday's election
COLUMBIA – Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and her Republican challenger, Attorney General Josh Hawley, both held campaign events on Saturday... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 7:50:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

Democrat McCaskill reaches right in GOP-leaning Missouri
Democrat McCaskill reaches right in GOP-leaning Missouri
COLUMBIA (AP) — Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill has approvingly evoked former President Ronald Reagan. She said she would back President... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 7:18:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

State auditor race calls attention to candidates' credentials
State auditor race calls attention to candidates' credentials
COLUMBIA - Missourians will choose a state auditor in the Nov. 6 elections. The five candidates include incumbent Democrat Nicole... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 6:15:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in Smart Decision

Authorities make multiple drug arrests in Audrain, Callaway counties
Authorities make multiple drug arrests in Audrain, Callaway counties
AUDRAIN COUNTY - Several law enforcement organizations arrested three people Friday in a multi-county drug bust, a news release said.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 3:05:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

Renovated Soldier's Memorial opening in St. Louis
Renovated Soldier's Memorial opening in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Soldier's Memorial in downtown St. Louis is open as of this weekend after a $30... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 12:40:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

Conference inspires outdoor classrooms and school gardens
Conference inspires outdoor classrooms and school gardens
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Environmental Education Association hosted MO Green Schools and Environmental Education Conference on Friday and Saturday to... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 7:14:00 AM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

GOP leaders want probe into anti-Hawley campaign mailings
GOP leaders want probe into anti-Hawley campaign mailings
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Republican leaders are calling for a federal investigation into political mailings that slam Attorney General... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 6:11:00 AM CDT November 03, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 47°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9pm 43°
10pm 43°
11pm 42°
12am 42°