CPS teachers adopt pass/fail system, leaving little room for student interaction

5 hours 10 minutes 14 seconds ago Sunday, April 19 2020 Apr 19, 2020 Sunday, April 19, 2020 3:40:00 PM CDT April 19, 2020 in News
By: Annabel Thorpe, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA — Columbia Public Schools switched to an online, pass/fail grading scale  in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on April 6. Now, teachers are having to adapt to a new education style without structured online classes. 

In the new system, any students passing their courses do not have to take any more classes for the remainder of the school year. Those who are failing will continue to take courses through an individualized curriculum designed by the teacher. The lessons will include assignments focused on previously learned topics.

Failing students are no longer required to do these additional assignments once they earn a passing grade.

Karen Hibdon, a Hickman High School biology teacher, said the pass/fail system came to fruition when the school realized there was no fair or equitable way to move forward with online classes.

“Not everybody at home is in the same boat,” Hibdon said. “Some students, they’ve got parents that are home with them. They’ve got the support. They’ve got internet capability. They have either the knowledge themselves to get online and do this stuff, or they've got their parents to help them with that. But, a lot of students don’t.” 

Hickman already operated on a 1-to-1 technology plan. Each student has a technological device they could use for online classes. However, not all students have reliable WiFi connections.

“I think it’s fair and equitable what the district has done because otherwise you’re going to see that divide just get bigger between those students,” Hibdon said.

Teachers are also offering “enrichment activities," which are optional activities designed to be fun, engaging, and interactive. 

“They’re like Earth Day challenges or some really fun activities we’ve come up with or seen online," Hibdon said. "Interactive things where the students can learn something or practice previous concepts they’ve learned. Not necessarily introducing new things that they would have to learn. Enrichment or review kind of stuff.”

But Hibdon says the motivation to participate is low. She only gets a handful of participants for the optional activities each week. She thinks that's because a lot of the motivation for students to succeed in their classes came from the desire to get a good grade.

“Now, we’ve taken that out of it," she said.

Kylie Bales, a senior at Hickman High School, said the activities could be interesting, but the good ones would require high-speed internet, which isn't accessible for everyone.

“One is a virtual reality zoo for zoology,” Bales said. “Sounds cool, but I don’t have AR or VR technology headset or anything, and I don’t really want to spin around my room with my phone.”

With all of these changes, teachers say they're missing out on one of the main reasons they chose to become a teacher— interacting with and teaching students.

“We got into teaching because we like interacting with the students," Hibdon said. "Opening students eyes to stuff and seeing that, and building those relationships. And so no, it’s not near the same.”

All Hickman teachers offer weekly office hours to help students who are still completing assignments or just to catch up. Hibdon said she is still getting online interactions with students who join her then.

“It’s thrilling when you actually get a student that comes in on a Zoom meeting and you’re like ‘Hey! this is awesome,’ and they show you their pet,” she said. “And you get to see those things you don’t maybe necessarily get to see.”

The pass/fail system could also disrupt more than this school year.

Moving into the 2020-21 school year, the missed lessons from this semester may need to be put in next school year’s curriculum.

