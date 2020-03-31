CPS to begin grab-and-go meal delivery

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools have announced a grab-and-go meal delivery service for students in need, as schools remain closed until April 12 at the earliest.

The delivery system will begin Monday, March 30th.

CPS announced that there will be 8 buses running multiple stop routes every weekday. Students will meet at the designated bus stops to pick up their meals.

The grab-and-go meal delivery aims to help students who are in need as COVID-19 continues to limit availability to food and services.

The schedule is as follows:

Route: LUNCH 1 ALPHA HART LEWIS AND BLUE RIDGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

9:00am GREEN HILLS MOBILE HOME PARK @ GREEN HILLS TRL CT-2ND ENT 9:17am FAST LANE ON HINTON RD 9:37am CRESENT MEADOWS MOBILE HOME PARK PRATHERSVILLE RD. & MEADOW BROOK DR. 9:54am TERESA DR N @ VICKIE DR N 10:15am GREELEY DR @ PRAIRIE RIDGE ST 10:32am ELM GROVE DR 10:50am MEXICO GRAVEL RD @ ISHERWOOD DR 11:09am RICE RD @ MCKEE ST 11:25am BOYD LN @ ALAN LN 11:41am MCKEE ST @ RIA ST Route: LUNCH 2 BENTON AND WEST BLVD. ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS 9:00am HEATHER RIDGE APTS ENTRANCE 9:17am ENTRANCE OF COLUMBIA SQUARE CLAUDELL LN. 9:35am RUSSELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ROLLINS RD. 9:53am GARY ST @ PINEWOOD DR 10:09am WEST BLVD N @ BROADHEAD ST 10:24am DONNELLYAV @ FLORENCE AV 10:40am 401 HIRTH AVE 10:57am UNITY DR STUART PART APARTMENTS 11:12am 207 LINCOLN DR 11:28am JEWELLAV @ FOREST AVW 11:44am GRAND AV @ THIRD AV 12:01pm TRINITY PL @ PROVIDENCE WALKWAY 12:16pm PARK AV @ FIFTH ST N

Route: LUNCH 3 DERBY RIDGE AND PARKADE ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS