CPS to evaluate reopening plan again

COLUMBIA - Monday marks the beginning of the second week of online learning for Columbia Public Schools' students.

As of Sunday, the district's COVID-19 tracker lists the 14-day rate per 10-thousand people close to 80% with 44 new cases. This continued the downward trend after peaking on September 9th. According to the CPS tracker, rates need to be less than 10% for complete in-person learning and between 10% and 50% for a hybrid model.

Felisha Grimm is a single mom who said she isn't optimistic about returning to school anytime soon.

"I don't see these kids going back to school until the beginning of the year," said Grimm. "Our cases keep going up, and it's such a domino effect. If the teacher comes down with COVID then all the kids have to be quarantined, and then all their family and then all their siblings."

While online learning has worked for Grimm's family, she realizes this is not the case for everyone.

“I know I have some friends of friends that don't really have access to fast Wi-Fi, but they don't qualify to get the the hotspots at the school either. So, they're struggling a little bit,” Grimm said.

CPS Superintendent Peter Stiepleman said the board will revisit its reopening plan every two weeks.

Written public comments can be submitted until 2 p.m. The meeting is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.