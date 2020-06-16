CPS to host in-person graduations; some parents, students not satisfied

COLUMBIA — Columbia Public Schools will host in person graduation ceremonies next month, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said.

We’re excited to share that #CPSBest has more information on in-person graduation ceremonies that will take place next month. A letter was sent to seniors and their families today. ????@PStieple @CPSRuk @QPprincipal @battleprincipal @JacobSirna @DrErycaNeville pic.twitter.com/X4ke4ObKUP — Michelle Baumstark (@mbaumstark) June 15, 2020

Graduates will be given two tickets for guests to attend inside the ceremony venue and two tickets for guests to watch a live feed of the ceremony in a separate overflow area at the school.

Ceremonies will be held July 30-August 2 at 9 a.m., 12 p.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Time assignments will be done alphabetically by graduate last name.

Individual school principals will email students this week with a participation questionnaire to finalize planning details, the statement said.

Tina Declue is a parent to a graduating senior. She is still not satisfied with CPS' plans.

"It's disgusting to me because I have to sit and watch my child's mental health go up and down, up and down, up and down," she said. "But here is a little tease, let me dangle it in front of you. And it does do that, it gives you a false sense of hope."

Hickman High School senior Brayden Dodds feels the fight to hold a graduation ceremony has gone on for too long.

"I think all of us are on the same page where we've all moved on and our mindsets are, 'we're going to college'. As much as we would like to have our graduation, I think that all of us have just kinda lost the fight," Dodds continued.