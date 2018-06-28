CPS to Provide State-Funded Meals this Summer

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools could start providing meals to students this summer through a new program. CPS officials say they plan to use the Summer Food Service Program.

The Summer Food Service Program provides nutritious meals to children who may otherwise go hungry during the summer months when school lunch is not available. The program is federally funded and sponsored by the Department of Health and Senior Services.

The department reimburses sponsor organizations for the meals they provide to the students. Sponsor organizations can include schools, camps, local government and faith-based organizations. These organizations must be located in areas where at least 50 percent of children qualify for free and reduced-price meals.

The department will begin accepting applications for sponsors on March 1 and will stop May 15.

To receive more information on the Summer Food Service Program click here.