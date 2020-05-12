CPS updates end-of-year schedule and logistics

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools final day of school for the 2019-2020 school year will be May 21, according to a COVID-19 update email from the district on Monday.

Plans are also being made to allow for the retrieval of student belongings that were left behind in school at the beginning of the pandemic.

The email Monday also covered logistics for meals and technology for the remainder of the school year.

CPS said that all meal balances, both positive and negative, will roll over into the next school year. If the student is not returning to a Columbia Public School, the student's parent or guardian can request a refund through the school district.

CPS is also continuing to offer a grab-and-go meal program Monday through Friday for any child ages 2 to 18. A full list of stops and menus can be found here.

In addition, the email said that every student returning to a Columbia Public School will keep their district issued iPad or laptop for the following school year, except for 8th graders, who will get a laptop when they start high school in the fall.