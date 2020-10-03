CPS updates routes for Grab-and-Go meal plan

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools added one new route and updated route times for the fall's Grab-and-Go meal plan for students.

The new route and updated times begin Thursday.

The new route is the ninth route for CPS. It covers the southern schools in the CPS jurisdiction: Beulah Ralph, Gentry MS, John Warner MS, New Haven, RBHS and Rock Bridge Elementary.

CPS also added new time slots on the other eight Grab-and-Go routes. Those updated times can be found here.

CPS began the Grab-and-Go meal plan on Sept. 8 and allows students aged 2 to 18 to pick up a meal for both breakfast and lunch.

Students not enrolled in CPS can also get a meal if they provide their name, and parent or guardians name and contact information.