CPS virtual classes begin Tuesday

1 day 9 hours 53 minutes ago Monday, September 07 2020 Sep 7, 2020 Monday, September 07, 2020 10:47:00 AM CDT September 07, 2020 in News
By: Stephanie Southey, KOMU 8 Digital Content Editor; Annabel Thorpe, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA- Columbia Public Schools is set to begin virtual learning Tuesday, after the Board of Education voted 6 to 1 to start the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year online. 

Students at the elementary level will attend online school five days a week, starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m.

Middle and high school students will have daily classes that follow their normal class schedule. Wednesdays will be dedicated to meeting with teachers and supporting students. 

The decision to delay the start of school came after district administrators recommended a start date after Labor Day. 

The district stated earlier this summer that if the rate of COVID-19 cases surpassed 50 per 10,000 residents, the district will be virtual this year. The rate on the district's 14-day tracker Monday was 87.9 per 10,000 people.

In a June survey, the majority of parents said they wanted their children to go back to in-person learning. In an interview with KOMU 8's Angie Bailey, Superintendent Dr. Peter Stiepleman said the situation with coronavirus cases has changed in our area ever since.

"Our data supported that in March, April, May and June. 80% of our families, myself included, I'm a parent of children in the public schools, we chose in-person as well," he said. "I wish we could have stayed there, but to ignore the case rate data, to ignore the positivity rate, to ignore the guidelines and the conversations that we have with our health department would have flown in the face of what our survey yielded."

The board committed to focusing on the possibility of reopening at its upcoming board meetings. The next meeting is September 14.

