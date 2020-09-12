CPS will offer more tech support next week
COLUMBIA- Columbia Public Schools will continue to offer tech support for families next week.
According to a tweet from CPS Spokesperson Michelle Baumstark, tech support will be held Monday through Friday at each middle school, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., and at the Aslin Administration Building from 5 to 7 p.m.
Tech support will continue next week Sept. 14-18 Monday-Friday 12:30-2:30 p.m. at each middle school AND from 5-7 p.m. at the Aslin Administration Building. Students can also call the tech student help line at 573-213-3334 or work with their school media specialist. @tech_cps— Michelle Baumstark (@mbaumstark) September 11, 2020
Students can also work with their school media specialist or call the tech student help line at 573-213-3334.
