CPS will offer more tech support next week

COLUMBIA- Columbia Public Schools will continue to offer tech support for families next week.

According to a tweet from CPS Spokesperson Michelle Baumstark, tech support will be held Monday through Friday at each middle school, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., and at the Aslin Administration Building from 5 to 7 p.m.

Students can also work with their school media specialist or call the tech student help line at 573-213-3334.