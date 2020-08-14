CPS working with local after school dates with concerns over later start date

COLUMBIA - On Monday, Columbia public schools pushed back the start date of the 2020- 2021 school year till after Labor Day.

The district is beginning classes for both in-person and virtual students on September 8th.

CPS Superintendent Peter Stiepleman said the district is working with local after-school groups to help those who are struggling to find child care.

On Tuesday, at a press conference with city and county leaders, Stiepleman indicated he would meet with after-school organizations Thursday to discuss the later start date.