Craigslist Meeting Leads to Strong Arm Robbery

COLUMBIA - A Craigslist arrangement led to a strong arm robbery in Broadway Village Apartments, Sunday night.

The Columbia Police Department says the victim, 23, made plans through Craigslist to meet at the apartments to buy a cell phone.

Instead of buying a phone, the victim was assaulted by two suspects who took his money, wallet, and phone. The suspects left on foot. A Boone County Sheriff Department K-9 attempted to track the suspects, but failed to find them.

The victim sustained minor injuries but did not seek medical attention at the scene.