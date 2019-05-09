Crash at Highland Drive and Broadway results in minor injuries
COLUMBIA - A crash at Highland Drive and Broadway on Wednesday led to minor injuries. The crash required first responders to remove one person from a vehicle, according to the Columbia Fire Department.
Lee Ann Cartwright, who witnessed the crash, was four cars behind the accident. She said a car hit another car, causing that car to go airborne.
The crash caused heavy traffic.
