Crash at Highland Drive and Broadway results in minor injuries

Photo courtesy of Lee Ann Cartwright

COLUMBIA - A crash at Highland Drive and Broadway on Wednesday led to minor injuries. The crash required first responders to remove one person from a vehicle, according to the Columbia Fire Department.

Lee Ann Cartwright, who witnessed the crash, was four cars behind the accident. She said a car hit another car, causing that car to go airborne.

The crash caused heavy traffic.