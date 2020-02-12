Crash causes highway lane closure involving motorcycle driver

BOONE COUNTY - Highway 763 north of Harvester Road was closed after a crash involving a motorcycle Monday night.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said emergency services took a motorcycle driver to the hospital with serious injuries.

The MSHP crash report detailed Shawn Sims, 41, of Columbia lost control and crashed.

Missouri State Highway Patrol, Boone County Sheriff's Deputies and Boone County Fire Protection Service were all on the scene.