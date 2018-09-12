Crash Closes I-64 Lanes Near Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - A 26-year-old man is dead after a crash on Interstate 64 near downtown St. Louis that closed westbound lanes for nearly three hours during the Monday morning commute. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the driver crashed into the median around 5:50 a.m. His name has not been released. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The accident caused a traffic backup stretching across the

Mississippi River into Illinois.