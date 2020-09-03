Crash in south Columbia leaves one with life threatening injuries

COLUMBIA - One person suffered life-threatening injuries after their moped collided head-on with another car in South Columbia, Wednesday.

According to a press release, the incident took place on West Green Meadows Road near Green Meadows Circle. Hannah Jawad, of Columbia was driving east on West Green Meadows Road when her car crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a moped driven by 21 year old Nicholas Schneider.

Schneider was ejected from the moped, and taken to a local hospital to treat life-threatening injuries. There is no update on his current condition, he was wearing a helmet, according to the release.

Jawad and a passenger in the car Jordan Farrar suffered no injuries. Both were wearing seat belts.