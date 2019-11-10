Crash in southern Boone County leaves three injured

BOONE COUNTY - Three people were injured in a car crash on Highway 63 Saturday evening.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a car driven by 63-year-old Laura Harper, from Hartsburg, traveled into the path of another car at the highway's intersection with East Claysville Road.

The other car, driven by 19-year-old Chelsea Hoyt, hit Harper's car, which went off the left side of the highway and struck a guardrail, according to the crash report.

The report said Harper sustained moderate injuries while her passengers, 27-year-old Dylan Cheatham and 72-year-old Kay Jordan, Harper's sister, suffered serious injuries. All three were taken to University Hospital in Columbia.

Hoyt was not injured, and both cars were totaled.